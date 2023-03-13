In the preview for the episode of Bam House, GOT7's BamBam revealed to Jihyo that that he had a crush on TWICE's Nayeon.

In the video, the GOT7 member shared:

"I used to have a crush on Nayeon."

As soon as fans saw the clip of BamBam's confession, they clip went viral on social media platforms.

Fans were surprised and at the same time found it hilarious how BamBam was honest about how he feels as K-pop idols usually keep these matters a secret due to agency regulations and restrictions.

BamBam invited TWICE's Jihyo on his show and both the idols talked about several things. The highlight of the video was BamBam's confession to Nayeon, which left fans stunned.

Fans share their excitement at GOT7's BamBam confession about TWICE’s Nayeon

On Bam House, TWICE member Jihyo was shocked and impressed by how honest BamBam was when he shared his thoughts. She said:

"You really hide nothing. You're awesome BamBam."

BamBam replied jokingly to leave it to the editor and said that his editors would edit the segment. But the same was revealed in the episode trailer, which made the video even more hilarious for fans.

Fans were surprised and happy because of the idol's honest and humorous confession. After that, fans even started connecting the previous interactions of both the idols.

Fans also continue to support BamBam in his breaking stereotypes related to idol dating, as they are often not allowed to share these matters in public, leading to backlash most of the time.

Meanwhile, K-pop group GOT7's and TWICE's fans are excited for the Bam House episode with Jihyo as they anticipate more surprising moments.

GOT7's BamBam will make his comeback on March 28

Kunpimook Bhuwakul, also known by his stage name BamBam, is a Thai rapper and singer based in South Korea. He is a member of the K-pop boy band GOT7.

The artist left JYP Entertainment after the expiration of his contract in January 2021. On March 5, 2021, Abyss Company confirmed that BamBam had signed an exclusive contract with them.

On February 2023, BamBam's agency Abyss Company announced his comeback, set for March 28.

Meanwhile, BamBam himself shared new concept photos on March 13 for his comeback. Fans are looking forward to the artist's 1st mini album Sour & Sweet publishing on March 28 at 6 PM KST.

