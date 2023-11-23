TWICE's Nayeon stuns fans with her latest Swarovski campaign pictorial: "Angel vibes xoxo"

Swarovski has featured TWICE's Nayeon for its 2023 Holiday Campaign "Celebrate Wonder." The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Twice has revealed the pictorials from the campaign, and the images immediately circulated all over the social media platforms. The K-pop artist is wearing the Swarovski 2023 Holiday Collection in the pictures, and fans love her new look.

The luxury jewelry brand has launched holiday earrings and festive accessories from the new collection. The Holiday Collection includes a wide range of products, including ear cuffs, rings, and bangles, among many others. TWICE's Nayeon can be seen wearing some of them. After witnessing her new look for the campaign, her fans said that she gave off "angel vibes."

Fans are amazed by TWICE's Nayeon's new look for the Swarovski 2023 Holiday Campaign "Celebrate Wonder"

TWICE's Nayeon has been featured in several magazine photoshoots, including a collaboration with Swarovski for W Korea's April 2023 issue. In the photoshoot, Nayeon is seen wearing elegant outfits adorned with Swarovski crystals, showcasing the brand's jewelry and accessories. She has also collaborated with Swarovski for a Marie Claire Korea digital cover in August 2023.

Aside from her singing and dancing, Nayeon is known for her stunning visuals and has gained a significant following for her beauty and fashion sense. Her collaboration with Swarovski has gotten attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, with many praising her for her elegance and grace in the photoshoots. Considering her success and popularity, in August 2023, the luxury jewelry brand Swarovski officially announced her as an official muse of the brand.

On November 22, 2023, Swarovski featured TWICE's Nayeon for its 2023 Holiday Campaign "Celebrate Wonder." According to the Sports Kyunghyang,

"The campaign video, which has visual beauty that seems to transport you to an imaginary wonderland, also catches the eye. In the video, Nayeon added interest to the brand's story by going back and forth between reality and a dream location with a fantasy atmosphere, such as blowing snow, clouds, and balloons."

TWICE's Nayeon sported a wide range of outfits. Nayeon, in a pink ruffled dress, gives off a fairy tale feel; she also donned a ribbon-pointed party dress, a crystal choker, and sunglasses to complete her look. Nayeon also wore a crystal net dress in a clean white color, accompanied by a Luna necklace and other jewelry from the Swarovski 2023 Holiday Collection.

Nayeon's fans were completely swooned by her pictorials. According to the fans, the partnership between Swarovski and Nayeon is like a match made in heaven. Below are some reactions to the latest pictorial.

Aside from her modeling work, Nayeon is a talented singer and performer. She debuted with Twice in 2015 and has since released several hit songs, including Cheer Up, TT, and Fancy. She also debuted as a solo artist with her hit single Pop! in 2022.

