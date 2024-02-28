Why was Hunter Schafer arrested? Euphoria star is escorted away by police in viral picture

Actress and model Hunter Schafer has been reportedly arrested on February 27, 2024. She allegedly participated in a protest with Jewish Voice for Peace and their activists, demanding an immediate stop to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, as per BNN Breaking.

Schafer was held along with the other 50 protestors who were with her. Her representatives are unable to comment and more information regarding her arrest is still pending.

Notably, Hunter has pursued a career as an LGBT activist over the years and was a plaintiff in the lawsuit against a bathroom bill that stated that North Carolina residents have to use bathrooms based on the sex determined at the time when someone is born.

Hunter Schafer was reportedly arrested from a protest: Details explored

Hunter Schafer was reportedly participating in a protest organized at the 30 Rockefeller Center. BNN Breaking states that President Joe Biden was supposed to appear on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers at the same time when the protest happened.

The protesters were reportedly wearing shirts that had peace messages in front along with banners that spoke against the foreign policy of the U.S. towards Israel.

While the authorities have not confirmed her arrest until now, a few photos have gone viral on social media platform X where she was being allegedly taken away from the cops. Another photo shows that Schafer was sitting with other protesters in front of a banner.

There have been demands for Schafer's release on all the online platforms. The news of Hunter's reported arrest comes after Joe Biden revealed to the reporters on February 26, 2024, that the war might come to a temporary stop by "next Monday."

Hunter Schafer has been cast in an upcoming psychological horror film

Hunter Schafer has recently appeared in a horror film titled Cuckoo, where she played the lead role. Meanwhile, she has been chosen for another psychological horror film along with Noomi Rapace. The film will be helmed by Zach Strauss and it is titled Palette, as per Variety.

Strauss will also serve as the producer along with Sebastien Raybaud, John Zois, and Frankie Shaw. The basic premise would focus on Schaefer's character who is struggling with a problem called extreme synesthesia. The producers are yet to confirm a release date for the film.

Schafer is mostly known for her appearance as Jules Vaughn in the HBO series, Euphoria. The series has been already renewed for a third season.