Why did Jay Weinberg leave Slipknot? Drummer's departure sparks uproar among fans

On November 5, drummer Jay Weinberg’s exit from the masked heavy metal band Slipknot was announced on its website and Instagram. The decision comes after almost a decade of association between Weinberg and Slipknot. A part of the statement read:

“The band has decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

While the announcement on the website remains, the one on Instagram seems to have been removed.

In the wake of the announcement, fans of the drummer united to show their dismay, causing an uproar online.

Jay Weinberg was associated with Slipknot since 2014

Following the departure of its former drummer Joey Jordison in late 2013, Slipknot hired Jay Weinberg as the band’s lead drummer in 2014. Since then, Jay has been touring with the band and has also been part of all its album and single releases, namely 5: The Gray Chapter (2014), Day of the Gusano (2017), All Out Life (2018), We Are Not Your Kind (2019), and The End, So Far (2022).

However, on Sunday, Slipknot announced that Jay Weinberg was no longer a part of the band and it was a “creative decision” on its part.

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style, or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving.”

As soon as the piece of news surfaced on the internet, it triggered fury among Weinberg’s fans. Here are some of the reactions.

So far, Weinberg has also not commented on his departure. His latest Instagram post, dated November 4, showed an image of him performing at a concert in Toluca, Mexico, with his caption reading:

“What a year 2023 has been. Great way to cap off an amazing year of memorable shows.”

Meanwhile, it is interesting to note that Slipknot parted ways with its founding drummer Joey Jordison in December 2013, who formed the band in 1995 with percussionist Shawn Crahan and the late Paul Gray, the band’s founding bass player.

While initially the reason was not disclosed, later Joey went on record to clear the air during a 2016 interview that he parted ways with Slipknot after nearly two decades because his bandmates allegedly confused his medical issues called ‘transverse myelitis’ with a substance abuse problem and “fired” him, according to Billboard. Joey later passed away in 2021 at the age of 46.

So far, Slipknot has not announced Weinberg’s replacement. Interestingly, Jay is the latest Slipknot member to depart the band, after Craig Jones, the keyboard player exited the group in June 2023.

Who is Jay Weinberg?

Jay Weinberg is a musician, best known as the ex-drummer of Slipknot. The 33-year-old is the son of legendary drummer Max Weinberg associated with the rock band Bruce Springsteen & the E Street.

Earlier, he has been associated with bands such as Reveling, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Against Me!, Kvelertak, Bleed the Pigs, Hesitation Wounds, and Madball.

The genres he plays include nu-metal, groove metal, alternative metal, hard rock, punk rock, and hardcore punk.