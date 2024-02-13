Why Jessica Vestal is 'Super Nervous' in Love Is Blind season 6? Details explored

Love Is Blind season 6 will drop on Netflix on February 14, coincidentally on Valentine's Day. It will see singletons try to find a match before coming face-to-face with each other.

One of the participants in the social experiment will be Jessica Vestal. She will be joining a group of 30 singles as they try to find love on the hugely popular series.

Each singleton comes with a backstory of their own, and that's also the case for Jessica. She's afraid to let out a secret and how that will go down with her potential matches ahead of the Reality TV's sixth season.

Jessica is worried to share that she's a single mother on Love Is Blind

Jessica is a single mother, so she's cautious about sharing the information with the guys in the pod squad. She said during an exclusive clip released from People (via Screen Rant):

"I’m super nervous about how some of the guys are going to receive the fact that I have a child."

Jessica wanted to give the guys a chance to get to know her beforehand:

"I want to give people the chance to like, get to know me individually first because even though I’m a mother … it doesn’t define me.”

The mom of one explained how her daughter, Autumn, is excited for her mother to find someone:

"She can’t wait."

Jessica doesn't want motherhood to define her

Jessica became emotional during her interview and touched on how she views motherhood as the most important aspect of her life:

"I’m a mother, and it’s the most important thing to me."

Love Is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey have three children, Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, 4. The couple married in 2011 and have been hosting the show since its debut season in 2020.

Jessica told the hosts that she would share her secret at the right time:

"I feel like I’ll just know when the time is right to tell somebody."

She may be on the lookout for love, but Love Is Blind doesn't have the best track record when it comes to long-term relationships. Just one couple, Lydia and Milton, who tied the knot in the finale, remain from season 5.

Vanessa Lachey on her mother abandoning her during her childhood

Co-host Vanessa went through childhood without her mother. She explained to E! News that she and her brother were taken to South Carolina to live with their father and stepmother after leaving their home in Turkey.

Vanessa's mother made casual visits before stopping a few weeks before disappearing. She then returned to ask for money she'd won as Miss Teen USA in 1998.

The Love Is Blind co-host touched on the difficult time growing up (via Scary Mommy):

"I remember growing up wondering, ‘Is she going to come back?’ And then she didn’t. And that was the worst feeling for a little kid. Especially a little girl with her mom."

Vanessa has taken motherhood in her stride, constantly updating fans with snaps of the Lachey family on Instagram. She added that she could never abandon her children (via the aforementioned source):

"I can’t imagine ever just walking out on my kids."

Fans can stream Love Is Blind season 6 on Netflix from February 14.

