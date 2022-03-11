Why was Judge Jerry canceled? Cause explored amid news of season 3 being the last

Judge Jerry will come to an end in September as NBC has decided not to move forward with the iconic court-themed talk show. The continuation of the popular The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for 28 seasons, will run till the middle of this year and conclude with the end of its third season.

Jerry Springer became a household name due to his politically charged banter and tasteless case selections that focused on drawing out the biggest and ugliest sensations from around America on daytime television. Judge Jerry was the continuation of the same chatfest from the 90s, starting in 2019.

Jerry Springer @jerryspringer Hillary Clinton belongs in the White House. Donald Trump belongs on my show. Hillary Clinton belongs in the White House. Donald Trump belongs on my show.

Read on to find out why the iconic show was canceled.

Why was the iconic Judge Jerry canceled?

Jerry Springer's mirror show of his original run had one of the best openings of any courtroom chat show. Beginning with great ratings, the show's ratings gradually tapered off going into the third season. Presently, it holds a very low rating of 0.4, which is at the absolute bottom of the syndicated ratings.

The cancelation came organically, as NBC decided not to continue with a show with consistently decreasing ratings and falling viewership. The Jerry Springer Show experienced bad ratings during its 5000 episode run but continued to hold on to its viewership, which Judge Jerry failed to do so far.

With the generation becoming more politically aware and more used to good media in the wake of OTT platforms, it is difficult for a show like Jerry Springer's chatfest to continue.

Jerry Springer first came on television back in 1991, after practicing law for 15 years. He received his law degree from Northwestern University prior to that. After a long spree, viewers will finally see him go off air.

NBC also announced the cancelation of other shows, including The Good Dish and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, among others. NBC seems to be on an overhaul, removing many redundant shows of the past.

JerrySpringerPodcast @JerryPodcast

@jerryspringer @JudgeJerryTV @SpringerTV Remember when Jerry solved the family dispute between Dr. Evil and his son Scott? Tomorrow night on FB at 7ET Jerry solves the rest of humanity's problems... Remember when Jerry solved the family dispute between Dr. Evil and his son Scott? Tomorrow night on FB at 7ET Jerry solves the rest of humanity's problems...@jerryspringer @JudgeJerryTV @SpringerTV https://t.co/ytFKO7kPKV

The show will continue till September before wrapping up for good.

Edited by Sabika