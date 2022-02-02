When will Judge Steve Harvey episode 5 air? Cases, air time, and more

Entertainer Steve Harvey holds the gravel for ABC's Judge Steve Harvey. Steve Harvey has his own unscripted courtroom comedy series that brings people with real life issues and conflicts together in his very own courtroom.

Judge Steve Harvey airs every Tuesday at 8.00pm on ABC. The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of "Judge Steve Harvey," a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between."

"With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense."

What to expect from episode 5 of ABC's Judge Steve Harvey?

Although Harvey might not be a real judge, the cases that come to him are absolutely real and Harvey adds his comical commentary to each situation that gives the viewers their little laughs while they try to view the case objectively before Harvey gives his final verdict.

According to ABC,

Episode 5 of Judge Steve Harvey will have Harvey look at three cases and give his verdict.

The first case will be about a family where the parents sue their son for damaging the home property while shooting social media videos.

The second case has two drag queens involved in a conflict with each other where one alleges that the other did not return the dresses that were loaned to her thus causing severe emotional distress to the former.

The third case involves a husband-wife conflict where the husband sues the wife of 41 years for his precious sports jersey that he claims was intentionally destroyed by his wife.

Judge Steve Harvey's courtroom comedy is equally comical and dramatic. In an interview with TV Insider, Steve Harvey said he feels that he is different from other magistrates in the way he handles cases. He said,

"I knew I had to just be myself. Most judges are interested in the law: These are the facts, and that’s it. I’m going to dig up the story behind why people came to court vs. what they’re in court for. I lean on decades of experience dealing with all types of situations and people, and I rely on my street savvy, common sense and humor to get it done."

If viewers do not have access to cable, they can watch the show on Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV that airs ABC.

