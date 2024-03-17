Why was Kanye West banned from performing in Brazil? Promoter claims no one wants to be "linked" to rapper

Kanye West faced a ban from performing in Brazil following his recent online rant against Jesus and Adolf Hitler. A source in South America told The Sun that the rapper's request to hold a concert in Brazil was "firmly refused" due to "obvious reasons," citing controversies surrounding the rapper as a reason.

The insider told the media outlets:

"The image of Kanye is way too controversial. Nobody wants to be linked with him and his recent controversies. No local government or people that manage the stadiums and the venues for concerts or cultural events want to have Kanye come to their city. It's just way too much to handle. The answer will always be a no."

Promoters and local government officials in certain cities were deterred by the controversies surrounding the rapper, resulting in difficulties securing venues. Reportedly, the Maracana Stadium and the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium were approached by his team, but both venues rejected the requests for concerts.

As per reports, along with Brazil, countries in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East also do not wish to host the rapper.

Exploring more bans on Kanye West

Kanye West's Brazil ban comes after his new album, Vultures, was wiped off Apple Music and iTunes following a dispute with a distributor, leading to his new releases being banned from all streaming platforms.

Additionally, in September 2023, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, a Boat Company from Venice known for hosting celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Ben Affleck, issued a statement banning Kanye West and Bianca Censori from using their services. This comes after the duo was captured in compromising positions while enjoying a boat ride in Venice in August 2023.

In October 2022, Adidas terminated its partnership with Kanye West after his anti-semitic comments went viral on social media. In a statement, Adidas said:

"Adidas does not tolerate anti-semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion."

The statement continued:

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Following Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and the Creative Artists Agency also terminated their partnerships with Kanye.

In 2022, Kanye, during the Yeezy season 9 presentation in Paris, launched a t-shirt with the phrase "White Lives Matter" on the back and a photo of Pope John Paul II on the front. As per media reports, Ye aired hateful conspiracy theories about alleged Jewish control of the entertainment and sports industries.