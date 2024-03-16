Nick Cave Tour 2024 UK: Presale, tickets, dates, venues and all you need to know

Nick Cave Tour 2024 UK is scheduled to be held from November 2, 2024, to November 15, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK and Scotland. The tour is part of the bigger Europe tour of Cave and will be in support of the singer and his band's upcoming album Wild God.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in the cities of Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, London, and Birmingham, respectively. Cave announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram on March 15, 2024:

The presale for the tour will be available on March 20, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering for the mailing list of Nick Cave and his band via the singer's official website. There will also be other presales available simultaneously, which can be accessed via individual presale provider websites or subscriptions.

General tickets for the tour will be available on March 22, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been listed as of the writing of this article. Once announced, interested fans can purchase them via the singer's official website or via reputed ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Nick Cave Tour 2024 UK dates and venues

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are set to release their latest studio album, Wild God, on August 30, 2024, via Play It Again Sam Records. Speaking about the upcoming album in a press release, the singer stated on March 15, 2024:

"I never think about how a record is going to go live, it never, ever occurs to me. The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration. But, when I listen to Wild God now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that – the record just feels like it was made for the stage."

The dates and venues for the Nick Cave UK Tour 2024 is given below:

November 2, 2024 – Leeds, UK at first direct arena

November 3, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

November 5, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

November 6, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Utilita Arena

November 8, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

November 15, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

The dates and venues for the rest of the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Europe 2024 tour is given below:

September 24, 2024 – Oberhausen, Germany at Rudolf Weber ARENA

September 26, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

September 29, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

October 2, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oslo Spektrum

October 3, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Hovet

October 5, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

October 8, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

October 10, 2024 – Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

October 11, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at TAURON Arena

October 13, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Papp László Sportaréna

October 15, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia at Arena Zagreb

October 17, 2024 – Prague, Czechia at O2 arena

October 18, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

October 20, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Milan Forum

October 22, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

October 24, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

October 25, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

October 27, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at MEO Arena

October 30, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

November 17, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

The upcoming Nick Cave tour, alongside the singer's band The Bad Seeds, will also feature supporting guests Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital, Black Country and The New Road.