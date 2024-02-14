NBA fans roast Tristan Thompson after Bianca Censori like: "Trying to cheat more"

Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian has seen him land in the public eye for a number of controversies. Although the couple is now split, they have established a co-parenting system that works for them. Of course, the couple had previously been in the headlines after several alleged cheating scandals.

Given that, fans have continued to crack jokes at Tristan Thompson's expense this week. An alleged Instagram like from Thompson on a video from Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, has drawn their attention.

In the video, taken over the weekend after the Super Bowl, Censori can be seen dancing in a risqué outfit. With just minimal clothing, the outfit certainly leaves little to the imagination. The video, posted by Ye, also known as Kanye West, generated plenty of attention in its own right.

However, a screenshot of Tristan Thompson apparently liking the image captured the attention of NBA fans. Fans on social media took note, sharing some hilarious reactions. While some weighed in on the video itself, others were focused on Thompson's alleged like, pointing to his past allegations of cheating.

Check out the screenshot as well as some hilarious reactions from fans, down below.

"NXT commentator said 'Trying to cheat more than Tristan Thompson," a fan posted on X.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's past relationship

As previously stated, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's past relationship was filled with plenty of scandals stemming from Thompson's alleged cheating. The first reported instance of Thompson's alleged infidelity was in 2018 when the Daily Mail reported that he cheated on his significant other with a strip club worker.

Despite those allegations, the couple welcomed a child together the same year and remained committed to one another until 2019, when Kardashian called it quits. The split came after Thompson was reportedly caught kissing Jordyn Woods, the current girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, the couple got back together the following year during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an attempt to work things out for their kids, they went into lockdown together with their daughter.

Despite the time together, in 2021, Thompson was named as the father of a child whom he allegedly had with another woman. While many thought this was the end of their relationship, they had a son in 2021 named Theo.

Since then, they have split for good, with Kardashian indicating that despite co-parenting together, she's now putting herself first. In an interview earlier this year, she said she's trying to do the right thing for her kids. In an interview with TMRW, she said:

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. It's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that's not how I feel every day.”

So far, she has yet to give her thoughts on the latest situation.

