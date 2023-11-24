Who did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian with? Looking at former NBA champion's roller-coaster relationship timeline

Tristan Thompson has gained notoriety in the NBA for his off-court behavior, having been involved in several cheating controversies. Although he is not married to Khloe Kardashian, they have been in a public relationship since 2016, and the NBA champion has been unfaithful to her on multiple occasions.

The couple has been in an on-again, off-again relationship marked by ups and downs, including breakups and cheating scandals, many of which played out on reality TV shows like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians".

Most recently, in 2021, Thompson admitted to having a months-long relationship with Maralee Nichols, who claimed he fathered her newborn son.

When news of the cheating incident surfaced, PEOPLE reported that Kardashian was already shifting her focus to moving on and co-parenting her daughter, and at that time, "things are okay between them."

Tristan Thompson and Kardashian began their relationship in 2016, and they share two children: a daughter named True Thompson and a son born via surrogate named Tatum.

The first cheating incident came to light in 2018, just days before their daughter was born.

Their relationship caused Kardashian to have a falling out with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, who is now Karl Anthony Towns’ girlfriend. The two had a close relationship for years, but their friendship ended in 2019 when Woods was accused of cheating with Thompson, an allegation Woods has denied.

Despite the numerous cheating incidents, Kardashian stated that she has forgiven Thompson and intends to continue co-parenting their children. However, she made it clear that she is not in favor of reconciliation.

In a July 13 episode of "The Kardashians", she was asked about the possibility of rekindling a romantic relationship with Thompson, to which she responded:

"No, no chances.

"I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s**t go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls**t."

Tristan Thompson says cheating makes him feel disgusted

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians", Thompson shared his feelings about the multiple cheating scandals, saying that he feels "sick" when he thinks about them:

"For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day with guilt," Tristan told Kourtney Kardashian.

Thompson said growing up, he lacked a role model for a faithful relationship and never witnessed positive treatment of women by men:

"I was just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling, but also it really came down to not knowing how to love, because that's the way I grew up," he said.

"What I saw from my dad, how he would treat my mom, as a kid when you see that, the trauma you have, because you can't protect your mom because you're so young and 'cause your mom tells you it's going to be okay, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad.”

In the same episode, Thompson revealed he’s been in therapy for two years.