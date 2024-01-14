“Do I want to be a petty bitch?”: Khloe Kardashian says she doesn't badmouth ex Tristan Thompson anymore

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have continued to make headlines despite the pair no longer being a couple. The pair was on again and off again since 2016, and despite a rollercoaster of a relationship, they have two children together, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson.

Recently, in an interview with tmrw magazine, Kardashian talked about giving priority to her children and making co-parenting work with Thompson.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course,” she said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She added:

“It's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that's not how I feel every day.”

She explained that through therapy, she has grown to rise above the past and learned "to take control" of her feelings.

"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person.

"Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's co-parenting through the NBA vet's return to the league

Tristan Thompson was in the headlines last year amid reports that he allegedly owed another ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, $224,000 in unpaid child support. At the time, Thompson and his team argued that his income had dropped significantly with the former NBA champion no longer in the league.

Despite that, this year, he has found his way back to the NBA, signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent the most formative years of his career. After missing all of the 2022-23 season, Thompson averages 11.8 minutes per game with the Cavaliers.

Despite the couple's past troubles and Thompson's busy NBA schedule, Khloe Kardashian wants him to have an active role in the lives of his two kids. As she explained in the previously mentioned interview:

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

As it turns out, it was Thompson's mom who played a key role in influencing her son to be more present in his kids' lives after he and Kardashian split, according to reports.