"Why does he keep wrapping himself up like a pork loin?": Sam Smith Perfect magazine photoshoot sparks wild reactions

English singer and songwriter Sam Smith is once again facing controversy for their photoshoot for Perfect magazine, which was released on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The Unholy singer had previously shared an Instagram story of the cover page for the magazine's Issue 4, which focuses on the theme of "autonomy." The shoot featured them lying face down in a revealing outfit, paired with matching gloves and shoes.

A description of the issue, which aims to celebrate those who are unapologetically true to themselves, reads:

"Autonomy: the power of self, of personal choice, of independence. It is the ability to make one’s own decisions, to live as we see fit."

Sam Smith came out as non-binary in 2019 and has since spoken about expressing one’s identity and s*xuality.

The artistic photoshoot left internet users divided, with many fuming, calling it "ridiculous," while others defended the singer. [email protected] commented:

oldhouselover @oldhouselover1 @XAVIAERD @samsmith Why does he keep wrapping himself up like a pork loin? Who told him this was a good idea? @XAVIAERD @samsmith Why does he keep wrapping himself up like a pork loin? Who told him this was a good idea?

Netizens are divided over Sam Smith's Perfect magazine photoshoot

Sam Smith's controversial photoshoot has left netizens clearly divided. As the news spread, many took to social media to share their reactions.

Those proud of the Fire on Fire singer praised them for their "boldness," and called them a future "pop icon." They expressed their appreciation for the artist representing a certain underrepresented demographic of people.

User Jd, @jdizzlestewart, called out the people who were speaking negatively about the singer and mocked them in his tweet:

User @joonslovebot called critics "fatphobic," stating:

ivy⁷♡ @joonslovebot if you don’t like the sam smith perfect photoshoot you’re boring, fatphobic & clearly missed the message if you don’t like the sam smith perfect photoshoot you’re boring, fatphobic & clearly missed the message

Ann Kristel Deronvil @deronvil_ann 🏼 @ThePopTingz Sam really dgaf about what people said about his body that's what we called CONFIDENCE @ThePopTingz Sam really dgaf about what people said about his body that's what we called CONFIDENCE 🙌🏼

Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی @ShappiKhorsandi Sam Smith is in a cafe with a friend, scrolling through twitter and having a proper old giggle at the fuss. I hope. Sam Smith is in a cafe with a friend, scrolling through twitter and having a proper old giggle at the fuss. I hope.

Here are some other comments seen online, praising the Unholy singer:

Despite the praises, many were critical of the shoot. They pointed out that the ill-fitting outfit was not "amazing," as many netizens suggested it was. Others remarked that a lot of undeserving things pass off as "art."

User @Ginn_Chaos hinted that it was a cry for help, stating:

TxBleuBonnet @TxBleuBonnet @XAVIAERD I don’t care WHO it is, strung up like a pork loin……this is so not “perfect.” Sad, he’s gone so downhill, he’s touching flames. @samsmith I can only handle eye poison like this on Friday, just before I start drinking….I don’t care WHO it is, strung up like a pork loin……this is so not “perfect.” Sad, he’s gone so downhill, he’s touching flames. @XAVIAERD @samsmith I can only handle eye poison like this on Friday, just before I start drinking….😬😬😬 I don’t care WHO it is, strung up like a pork loin……this is so not “perfect.” Sad, he’s gone so downhill, he’s touching flames. 👹👺

Easzyy_Ė💦🏳️‍🌈 @GirlThereSheGo Man wtf Sam smith got goin on for perfect magazine tho Man wtf Sam smith got goin on for perfect magazine tho 😒

User @_lexitherealtor, mocked the singer, stating:

"It's giving Illuminati and mind control (vibes)"

Here are some other comments seen criticizing Sam Smith:

Singer Sam Smith has been in the news recently for their provocative music video for the song, I’m Not Here To Make Friends.

Just a short week following this, the Dancing with a Stranger singer faced backlash for their "satanic" performance for Unholy during the 2023 Grammys.

Smith is yet to comment on the photo shoot.

