Why was Keymarni King arrested? Everything to know about Clapham shooting as search continues for second suspect

An 18-year-old man has been charged for the Clapham Common shooting that left three injured. The police arrested Keymarni King of Cromer Road on Monday, March 4.

Keymarni King was charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to harm others, aggravated driving, and injury caused by accident, reports Daily Mail. He has also faced charges for two instances of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The accused will appear in front of Bromley Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday, March 6. The police are still reportedly working to catch the second suspect.

The Clapham shooting took place on Friday, March 1, when two police were allegedly chasing a bike with two riders. A moped rider fired two shots from an alleged shotgun. Two women were injured by shotgun pellets, while a third person was hit by the moped.

What happened in the Clapham shooting incident?

The Clapham shooting took place near The Belle Vue pub in Clapham, South London, on Friday, March 1 at around 5 pm. On Friday, police officers were reportedly chasing two riders on a bike.

The moped collided with a 27-year-old woman. GB News reported that the bike then crashed, leading to one of the riders dropping an alleged shotgun. The gun fell on the ground and discharged two shots, injuring two women.

The two individuals reportedly fled the scene. DCI Gemma Alger, Specialist Crime, told Daily Mail that the gun was recovered and will be sent for forensic analysis.

"The suspects fled the scene on foot. Crime scenes remain in place in St Alphonsus Road as forensic searches are ongoing at premises where the suspects made off through gardens. The shotgun was recovered from the scene and this will also be subject to forensic analysis."

Following the incident, a large hole was visible in The Belle Vue pub's window. The weapon and a black moped were also found on the ground, per Daily Mail. The police closed off an important part of Clapham High Street. Local officers were present to reassure the local community.

Henry Smith, an eyewitness of the Clapham shooting, said he heard "a loud bang."

"There was a really loud bang and broken glass. There were two people who ran past the window having crashed their moped. Two women got shot in the pub. They were alright but bleeding. One was shot on the side of the head or got hit by shotgun shrapnel."

The three injured were treated by the London Ambulance Service. Two were taken to a major trauma center in London, while one of them was taken to a hospital. A spokesperson told Daily Mail:

"We sent a number of resources including ambulance crews, operational managers, advanced paramedics and London's air ambulance. We treated three people at the scene and took two to a London major trauma centre and one to hospital."

As per the Met Police, the injured pedestrian and the two women have all been released from the hospital. Their injuries were understood not to be life-threatening, reports BBC.