Why is Lizzo being dragged into the Balenciaga scandal? Singer comes under scrutiny over resurfaced photoshoot

The ongoing furor over Balenciaga has seen many celebrities being called into the spotlight, and this time, singer Lizzo has been dragged in.

Netizens have been waiting for statements from celebrities who have previously worked with the brand to say something about their recently released Spring 2023 ad campaign. Kim Kardashian denounced the ideas of the campaign and said she would "reevaluate" her contract with them, while Kanye West tweeted a host of forgiveness-themed messages.

However, netizens are not happy with the lack of response from other celebrities and have dragged the Grammy award-winning singer into the mix. Pulling up an old picture from a photoshoot, the internet wishes for a comment from Lizzo.

IG: @ Jalisa_Danielle @JalisaDanielle_ Has y’all’s favorite spoken out against Balenciaga and condemned them as well or does she still support? Has y’all’s favorite spoken out against Balenciaga and condemned them as well or does she still support? https://t.co/0qRhXvvWXs

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive information. Reader discretion is advised.

Netizens want Lizzo to denounce Balenciaga and change the lyrics in her song once again

Posing for the September 2022 cover of Elle UK, Lizzo wore the now infamous Balenciaga caution tape that Kim Kardashian previously donned during Paris Fashion Week earlier in March. While Kim issued a statement regarding her association with Balenciaga, the Twitterverse is waiting for the About Damn Time singer to speak up about the ongoing issue.

The rapper and singer at the 2022 Met Gala (image via Getty Images)

Balenciaga's unfortunate Spring 2023 ad campaign continues to face backlash. Images of the campaign included children posing with teddy bears dressed in bondage-inspired outfits, and the longer people looked at the images, the more disturbing themes surfaced.

Balenciaga, via that campaign, is accused of promoting child p*rnography, abuse, satan worship, and sacrifice, among other things. The yellow caution tape that features the brand name instead of 'caution' has been spotted in several images. Netizens claimed that the tape reads 'Baal' instead, insinuating that the brand worships the ancient Caananite demon Baal.

The Balenciaga campaign featuring young children (image via Twitter)

This pushed netizens to ask Lizzo to denounce the Spanish fashion house as she was seen wearing the dress a couple of months ago. In addition, they are demanding that the singer change the lyrics to her song About Damn Time, which also features the brand name, albeit in an altered version.

#TheResistance @BoneKnightmare @lizzo It sure is quiet over on the entertainment side. No public outcry. No cancel #Balenciaga @iamcardib Are we giving in to the idea that the culture knows what's going on and turns a blind eye? The price of fame? It sure is quiet over on the entertainment side. No public outcry. No cancel #Balenciaga. @lizzo @iamcardib Are we giving in to the idea that the culture knows what's going on and turns a blind eye? The price of fame? https://t.co/DA4KIM4T2J

Nina B! @MinnyAppleNiNi Waiting for @lizzo to change the #balenciaga lyrics in her song. Surely since she changed the word “spazz’ in a song, she wouldn’t want to be affiliated with a brand that fetishized kids. Waiting for @lizzo to change the #balenciaga lyrics in her song. Surely since she changed the word “spazz’ in a song, she wouldn’t want to be affiliated with a brand that fetishized kids.

Robin @robinthemurr



I wonder if she’s going to change her balenciaga lyric too 🤔🧐🤔🧐 Remember when Lizzo was sooo cool for changing a songs lyrics because she used the word spaz and that offended people?I wonder if she’s going to change her balenciaga lyric too 🤔🧐🤔🧐 #probabalynot Remember when Lizzo was sooo cool for changing a songs lyrics because she used the word spaz and that offended people?I wonder if she’s going to change her balenciaga lyric too 🤔🧐🤔🧐 #probabalynot

Chelsea Magwire @chelsea_magwire Yes, we should hold Kim K accountable for her relationship with Balenciaga, but has @lizzo said anything about it?? We can’t not apply pressure to people who are tolerating child abuse. Yes, we should hold Kim K accountable for her relationship with Balenciaga, but has @lizzo said anything about it?? We can’t not apply pressure to people who are tolerating child abuse.

VersaceWolverine @VersaceWolvrine Some of yall were mad at Katy and Ke$ha for that Jeffrey Dahmer name drop but I aint seen no one get mad at name dropping #Balenciaga in their songs like Lizzo Some of yall were mad at Katy and Ke$ha for that Jeffrey Dahmer name drop but I aint seen no one get mad at name dropping #Balenciaga in their songs like Lizzo

suki @sukisuki600 Speaking of Balenciaga, the ppl who jumped on Lizzo to change”Spazz” have been awfully quiet about her changing “balenci- ussy” and haven’t said a word about her Balenciaga cover…imma always call out fake outrage and hypocrisy, it’s my brand. Speaking of Balenciaga, the ppl who jumped on Lizzo to change”Spazz” have been awfully quiet about her changing “balenci- ussy” and haven’t said a word about her Balenciaga cover…imma always call out fake outrage and hypocrisy, it’s my brand.

QuestionEverything @Glitzy2021 It’s really a shame that @lizzo @samsmith have Balenciaga in their songs among other artists, & they too are staying silent on the matter. Silence speaks volume as I’m silencing their music to my ears from now on. It’s really a shame that @lizzo & @samsmith have Balenciaga in their songs among other artists, & they too are staying silent on the matter. Silence speaks volume as I’m silencing their music to my ears from now on.

Janine Braun @JanineBraun17

Sold your soul @lizzo hey where's your outrage on BalenciagaSold your soul @lizzo hey where's your outrage on Balenciaga Sold your soul

When Lizzo first released Grrrls earlier this year, she faced backlash for using the word "spaz" in the track. People called the use of the word ableist and mentioned it was considered a slur in certain places like England. Following the backlash, the singer re-released the track after having changed the lyrics as using slurs was "inauthentic" to her brand.

Despite the re-release, the flutist faced a different type of backlash with people claiming that artists should never bow down to the pressure of the public to change their art.

Netizens are not only keen on getting Lizzo to change the lyrics of her song, but Sam Smith and Kim Petras are also facing similar heat. People demand that Balenciaga be removed from their new viral hit Unholy.

Poll : 0 votes