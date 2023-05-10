Why is Morgan Wallen cancelling his tour? Singer issues statement on rescheduled dates and health condition 

Morgan Wallen has canceled his tour as well as his ACMA appearence after being put on vocal rest by his team of doctors. The 29-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, followed by a series of stadium concerts in June, all of which now stand postponed.

The singer announced his decision to postpone the tour for at least six weeks via a post on his official instagram page, stating:

"I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday, after taking 10 days of vocal rest.I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible."

The singer continued:

"So I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal chords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks. So that’s what I’m going to do."

Morgan Wallen is reportedly recovering from multiple injuries

Morgan Wallen is recovering from more than just the vocal trauma. The singer also suffered a injury to his lat muscle while on tour in Australia last year. While announcing his six-week hiatus recently, the Last Night artist also reflected on this:

I also tore my lat while we were in Australia. I’ve been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is gonna help me get that back right as well…

The singer also emphasized the necessity of giving his vocal chords rest later in the statement:

"They told me that if I do this the right way, that I’ll get back to 100%. And they also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing and I’ll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys and I appreciate all the support that you always give me."

The Everything I Love singer ended the statement by assuring his fans that he and his team are doing their best to reschedule the tour dates, and that he would be back on the festival circuit next year:

"We’re working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame. We’ve almost got that done, but some of ’em are pending, so I’ll keep you updated. I won’t be able to make these festivals that I have during this timeframe, but we are gonna make those right in the next year"

Tracing Morgan Wallen and his music career

Morgan Cole Wallen was born on May 13, 1993, and began his career by releasing two EPs, Stand Alone and The Way I Talk, on August 24, 2015 and July 29, 2016 respectively. Both EPs, however, failed to chart.

The singer then released his debut studio album, If I Know Me, on April 27, 2018. The album was a major chart success, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his first studio album, Morgan Wallen released his second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album, on January 8, 2021. This album was a hit as well, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as the Canadian album chart.

Morgan Wallen recently released his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, on March 3, 2023.

