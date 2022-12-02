Morgan Wallen 2023 Tour dates: Tickets, where to buy, venues and all you need to know

Morgan Wallen's recently-announced 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour is confirmed to kick off in New Zealand in March next year. The tour is produced by Live Nation and will conclude in Washington after around 40 dates across four countries.

Following New Zealand and Australia, the U.S. leg of the tour will span up to seven shows a month from April to August, after which the artist will begin his Canada shows in September.

General tickets for the show will go on sale on December 9.

As per the artist's website, registrations for verified fans are open now through December 4. For U.S. and Canada, the pre-sale will begin on December 7 via Ticketmaster. The pre-sale for the Australia and New Zealand tour will also kick off on the same day, and can be accessed by signing up for the artist's newsletter.

Previously, Wallen donated $3 of every ticket sold on the U.S. tour to the Morgan Wallen Foundation. The foundation was Established in 2021 and helps benefit organizations including Greater Good Music, Children Are People, the National Museum of African American Music, and the Salvation Army.

Here is a list of the venues and dates for the Morgan Wallen 2023 Tour

Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will be the opening acts for Morgan Wallen's tour. Hardy and Parker McCollum will be joining the lineup for certain specific shows.

Wallen's spring and summer tours will also include many festivals and 17 big stadiums. The artist will perform at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 22.

Here are the dates and venues for Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour.

March 15, Auckland, N.Z. - Spark Arena

March 19, Ipswich, Australia - CMC Rocks

March 21, Sydney, Australia - Judos Bank Arena

March 24, Melbourne, Australia. - Rod Laver Arena

April 15, Milwaukee, Wisc. - American Family Field

April 20, Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center

April 22, Oxford, Miss. - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27, Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena

April 28, Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena

April 29, Lincoln, Neb. - Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4, Jacksonville, Fla. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5, West Palm Beach, Fla. - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 6, Tampa, Fla. - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18, Hershey, Pa. - Hersheypark Stadium

May 20, East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium

May 24, Austin, Texas - Moody Center

May 26, Houston, Texas - Minute Maid Park

June 2, Atlanta, Ga. - Truist Park

June 3, Panama City Beach, Fla. - Gulf Cost Jam

June 9, Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10, Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Music Fest

June 15, Pittsburgh, Pa. - PNC Park

June 17, Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park

June 23, Chicago, Il. - Wrigley Field

June 30, Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field

July 7, St. Louis, Mo. - Busch Stadium

July 15, San Diego, Calif. - Petco Park

July 20, Phoenix, Ariz. - Chase Field

July 22, Los Angeles, Calif. - SoFi Stadium

August 3, Detroit Lakes, Minn. - WE Fest

August 5, Camrose, Alb. Canada - Big Valley Jamboree

August 12, Columbus, Ohio - Ohio Stadium

August 18, Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park

August 26, Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park

September 16, Toronto, Ont. Canada - Budweiser Stage

September 18, London, Ont. Canada - Budweiser Gardens

September 21, Ottawa, Ont. Canada - Canadian Tire Centre

September 22, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - Videotron Centre

September 23, Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Bell Centre

September 28, Winnipeg, Mant. Canada - Canada Lie Centre

September 29, Saskatoon, Sask. Canada - SaksTel Centre

September 30, Calgary, Alb. Canada - Scotiabank Saddledome

October 4, Vancouver, B.C. Canada - Rogers Arena

October 7, Tacoma Wash. - Tacoma Dome

In other news, Morgan Wallen’s You Proof became a smash hit on country radio, reclaiming the top rank on Billboard’s Country Airplay for the 6th non-consecutive week. His latest track, Thought You Should Know, also became a hit on the music charts.

Morgan Wallen's upcoming tour will continue the legacy of his hit Dangerous Tour, which had over 50 dates. The top trek previously set records at 30 venues in the U.S. with historic sold-out shows at 11 venues.

