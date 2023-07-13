Why are the names Jenna Wilson and Tiffany Gomas going viral? Netizens attempt to find identity of viral airplane lady

Social media users have been too absorbed in a mystery woman, who is now being called Jenna Wilson by many on the internet. It all started a few days back when news broke about a passenger creating a ruckus on an American Airlines flight. Just before the takeoff, the woman, whose identity was not known, started yelling about a “not real” person she saw at the back of the plane.

It all started after she started pointing towards the back and claimed that there was a man at the back, who was not real. The drama continued for hours as the woman kept asking the cabin crew to let her go out of the plane. The video of the fiasco made rounds on social media, after which rumors emerged that the woman had gone missing.

#MissingPerson The woman on the American Airlines plane screaming about a 'not real' passenger is MISSING.

While neither the woman’s claim of there being a “not real” man true, nor was the news that she had gone missing. However, several tweets have now started floating on social media, where users are calling her Jenna Williams and Tiffany Gomas and also claiming that she has been arrested.

While the information of her being arrested or her name has not been confirmed by any reliable source like the government authorities or American Airlines. However, social media users were convinced that her name is Jenna Wilson after a Twitter handle, @MGarlandDOJ, stated that:

Jenna Wilson has been arrested and held without bail on Federal Hate Crime charges. This stems from an incident on an airline when she called a black passenger "not a real person."

While many people were convinced that the Twitter user was a reliable source as the name of the user had “US Attorney General” attached. However, many did not seem to notice the word “parody” written along with the rest of the name. Hence, the information being provided about the mystery woman’s name being Jenna Wilson is not verified until now.

After Jenna Wilson, another user claimed that the mystery woman’s name is Tiffany Gomas

As the mystery about the woman in American Airlines intensifies, more and more people have grown curious about her name and other details. Many hopped on to social media to claim that her real name was Jenna Williams, another account called her “Tiffany Gomas.”

You're asking yourself "how do I know she's real?" about my Twitter account... but... that's MY question about the guy in the hoodie!

The account was created just after the video went viral had a screenshot of the video only, and hence, it can be proved that it is just a fake account who is pretending to be the mystery woman from the video. Hence, nothing as of now can be said about the name and other details about the woman.

Furthermore, the information about her name being, Jenna Wilson or Tiffany Gomas cannot be proved until the authorities or the woman herself confirms the same. However, social media users are still too invested in the viral video and are trying hard to find the name of the woman in the video.

That is the reason why many unverified pieces of information, like the woman being arrested, gone missing, and her name, are floating on social media. At the moment, the woman has not stepped in the front to address the issue, and the matter still remains a mystery.

