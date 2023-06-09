Why was Pat Robertson controversial? 9/11 and homophobic comments go viral in wake of televangelist's death at 93

Evangelical leader Pat Robertson, known for his bigoted commentary and religious-infused politics, recently passed away at the age of 93. The news was confirmed by the Christian Broadcasting Network on Thursday, June 8, 2023, and they added that the Christian leader died at home, surrounded by his family. However, the cause of his death remains unconfirmed.

Robertson was instrumental in driving the influence of religion in politics and spreading homophobic rhetoric. Some of his comments include suggesting feminists are evil, abortion and gay people were responsible for the September 9/11 attacks, and the 2010 Haitian earthquake was god's punishment on the country as they had made a deal with the devil to gain independence from France.

Keith Boykin @keithboykin Pat Robertson, the right-wing televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate who espoused racist, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, AIDSphobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic bigotry on air for decades, has died. Pat Robertson, the right-wing televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate who espoused racist, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, AIDSphobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic bigotry on air for decades, has died. https://t.co/hCLNtkQtCA

In light of his death, netizens took to social media to share some of Pat Robertson's remarks over the years.

Pat Robertson ran a talk show which focused on religious news and political commentary

According to his website, the controversial figure was born Marion Gordon Robertson on March 22, 1930, in Lexington, Virginia, into a political family. He was given the nickname Pat by his brother.

After graduating from a military prep school in Chattanooga, Pat graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

While studying, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1948. He served as the "assistant adjutant of the First Marine Division in combat in Korea," and was promoted to first lieutenant after he returned in 1952.

He later attended Yale University Law School, graduating in 1955 with a juris doctor degree, and earned his master of divinity degree from New York Theological Seminary in 1959.

A year later, Pat would leave New York with his family and drive to Tidewater, Virginia, in an attempt to bankrupt UHF television station. He ended up founding the Christian Broadcasting Network, a religious media company in 1960 and created The 700 Club, a talk show focusing on religious news and political commentary in 1962.

As part of the show, Pat Robertson would frequently speak with a variety of guests including President Jimmy Carter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and fellow Christian right-winger, Jerry Falwell Sr.

The evangelist unsuccessfully campaigned for the 1988 Republican Presidential nomination, but the act would make him a pivotal player in American politics. He also founded the Christian Coalition, which would grow to radicalize and mobilize the Christian right in support of the causes he cared about.

Christian Nightmares @ChristnNitemare Pat Robertson has died at 93. Never forget what Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell Sr. said after 9/11. Pat Robertson has died at 93. Never forget what Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell Sr. said after 9/11. https://t.co/PSu3ynGSBO

In addition to the broadcasting channel, Pat Robertson also set up Regent University in Virginia, the American Center for Law and Justice, a legal advocacy company, and Operation Blessing, an international charity.

Over the years, he was harshly criticized for his political opinions, and statements that stemmed from his religious beliefs. In 2010, he commented that the city of Orlando should be worried about hurricanes because they allowed annual "Gay Days" to continue.

Terry Heaton, one of Robertson's critics and author of The Gospel of Self: How Jesus Joined the GOP, a book critical of the Christian right commended his oratory skills and added:

"We guided people into Republican Party politics, because Pat Robertson frankly, (was) a politician who happened to be a televangelist..."

Pat Robertson is survived by his wife, Dede Robertson, and his four children.

Poll : 0 votes