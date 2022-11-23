 “Why is Raygan here?”: Below Deck Mediterranean fans were shocked to see ex-Bosun Raygan Tyler in season 7 reunion

Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 aired its reunion episode on Tuesday night, November 22, 2022. While fans were curious to see the drama unfold and witness what the crew members had to say about their journey through the season, many were even more shocked to see ex-Bosun Raygan Tyler appear.

Raygan Tyler joined Below deck Mediterranean season 7 as the Bosun of the yacht. However, she was fired from the famed reality TV series early in episode 5.

Upon witnessing her return, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

"She didn't even finish the season" Below Deck Mediterranean fans surprised to see ex-Bosun Raygan Tyler at the reunion

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their surprise to see the former crew member appear during the reunion. Apart from that, some fans also shared that despite being fired early on in the season, Raygan still appeared and claimed that she was a better person than Natasha Webb, the Chief Stewardess who missed the reunion.

MamaBear @MamaTells #BelowDeckMedReunion

This chic hit a damn dolphin & still showed up to face her mistakes. She didn't even finish the season!

Raygan is a bigger & better woman than Natasha. This chic hit a damn dolphin & still showed up to face her mistakes. She didn't even finish the season!Raygan is a bigger & better woman than Natasha. #BelowDeckMedReunionThis chic hit a damn dolphin & still showed up to face her mistakes. She didn't even finish the season! Raygan is a bigger & better woman than Natasha. https://t.co/CZMxCma3m3

Mi Mari @MMMayko Even Raygan showed up, but Natasha too much of a coward. #belowdeckmed Even Raygan showed up, but Natasha too much of a coward. #belowdeckmed

Here's why ex-Bosun Raygan Tyer from Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 was fired

During the earlier episodes of the season, Captain Sandy Yawn was seen dealing with a few issues that arose during a docking. Immediately after that, Captain Sandy had a discussion with Raygan and revealed that there was complete chaos and that the final straw was when she was docking the yacht.

The Below Deck Mediterranean captain said,

"There was a point where you called three meters and I had less than a half a meter. And that can’t happen, Raygan. It’s dangerous."

Following the discussion, Captain Sandy let Raygan go because of her lack of experience in the role.

She said:

"If I had the time and I wasn’t running a boat this size, I would train you. I would teach you."

The Below Deck Mediterranean captain also added that she would give her a recommendation for her new journey. She also advised Raygan not to give up on her career in the yachting industry and told her to keep trying because there was a shortage of women in the industry.

Here's more information on what happened during the Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 reunion

While fans were eager to see their favorite crew members unite, there was one main crew member missing. It was none other than the Chief Stewardess Natasha Webb. During the reunion, her co-star, Kyle Viljoen, opened up and shared that there were a couple of reasons why she missed it.

Kyle shared that Natasha was working on another vessel and was busy when the famed reality TV series was filming the reunion. He also added that since season 7 was an emotional one for the Chief Stewardess, "she chose emotional stability over anything else."

Natasha also took to her Instagram page and uploaded a statement and a video telling fans that she was unfortunately unable to attend the reunion because she was busy working.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

