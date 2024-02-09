Why was Richard Hall sued? Conspiracy theorist loses lawsuit brought by Manchester Arena bombing victims

Richard Hall recently lost a lawsuit where he was accused of making fake claims that there were no deaths in the Manchester Arena suicide bombing that happened on May 22, 2017. The lawsuit was filed by father-daughter duo Martin and Eve Hibbert last year who suffered a few injuries at the bombing, as per the Independent.

Also known as Richard D. Hall, he has gained recognition over the years for attempts to reveal the truth behind events like the 7/7 bombings by bringing real evidence. IMDb states that he has reportedly accumulated a lot of profits by defaming the survivors of traumatic events.

The lawsuit emerged after Hall allegedly stated that Salman Abedi did not blow himself up at Manchester Arena. During a hearing on February 8, 2024, Judge Richard Davison announced the verdict in favor of Martin and Eve, describing Hall's claims as "fanciful, absurd, and fantastical." Davison also said:

"It is obviously incorrect to say that there is no "reliable, verifiable evidence" of the claimants' attendance of the concert. The contrary is the case."

Davison additionally stated that there was no evidence to prove that Eve and Martin were not present during the incident.

Martin also expressed his happiness behind the verdict and said:

"I am pleased by the court's sensible ruling today. I believe everyone is entitled to an opinion, however there comes a point where the line is crossed and action has to be taken."

Richard Hall was charged with defamation and harassment by the Manchester Arena victims

In April 2023, Martin and Eve Hibbert accused Richard Hall of defamation and harassment based on his claims that the Manchester Arena bombing was not true. The Guardian states that the victim's attorneys also confirmed the lawsuit, saying that they have approached the high court.

The attorneys from Hudgell Solicitors further stated that the court case is to seek for "protection from harassment and misuse of private information." They said that the legal papers shall be sent soon to Richard Hall and added:

"Martin is very determined to shut this individual down from harassing his family, and for peddling his outrageous slurs, lies and repugnant views that have caused continuing offence and distress."

In an interview with the Manchester Evening News, Martin claimed that Richard was earning profits through "other people's suffering." Martin also mentioned that he won't stay silent when it is about his daughter and the victims, who are going through a lot after the bombing.

Richard Hall allegedly confessed to a reporter from BBC that he was following Eve to prove his claims. Hudgell Solicitors were also reportedly planning to sue Hall since October 2022 after he made similar allegations against the clients who were victims of the bombing.

The Daily Mail reported that the Manchester bombing incident injured Martin's spinal cord after being hit with shrapnel. Eve also suffered from brain damage alongside losing an arm, and she was 14 years old at the time.

The duo had been using wheelchairs after being injured and they were a few meters away from the place where the bomb exploded.

