Tom Jones The Ages & Stages UK tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Welsh music legend Tom Jones has announced his highly-anticipated Ages & Stages UK this year. This tour is a celebration of the music that has solidified his iconic status with a career spanning over six remarkable decades, Fans can expect an unforgettable journey through the various chapters of Tom Jones' successful career.

The legendary Welsh singer, famous for chart-toppers such as Delilah, It's Not Unusual, and What's New Pussycat?, is going for a series of five spectacular arena performances in December as part of his tour.

This incredible tour will also take fans on a musical adventure, with one of the stops being the iconic Manchester’s AO Arena.

Live Nation Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. While general sales tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the latest news of the tour.

Tom Jones' tour will begin in Nottingham and end in Manchester

Tom Jones will kick off the scheduled tour with his Nottingham concert, scheduled to take place on December 14, 2023. After performing across varied cities across the UK, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Manchester on December 20, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

December 14, 2023: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

December 16, 2023: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

December 17, 2023: London The O2

December 19, 2023: Glasgow OVO Hydro

December 20, 2023: Manchester AO Arena

Tom Jones is a Welsh singer with a Grammy award and over 100 million records sold worldwide

Tom Jones is one of the most renowned vocalists to emerge from the British music scene and has left an indelible mark on the world of music. With a career spanning over 60 years, he has ventured into various musical genres, from pop, rock, and country to dance and techno, all while maintaining his signature robust baritone voice and charismatic stage presence.

Born as Thomas John Woodward in Wales, Tom Jones began his professional singing career in 1963 as Tommy Scott with the Senators, a Welsh beat group. He recorded solo tracks in 1964 but faced initial setbacks.

However, his breakthrough came in 1965 when he released It's Not Unusual, which soared to the top of the UK charts and became a hit in the US. This marked the beginning of a string of chart-toppers, including What's New Pussycat? and Green, Green Grass of Home.

As the mid-'60s progressed, Jones underwent an image transformation, adopting a more mature, tuxedoed crooner persona. This transition revived his popularity, and he continued to release hits throughout the late '60s. His move to the United States and the success of his television variety show, This Is Tom Jones, further cemented his status as a global star.

Jones's career saw numerous transformations. In 1988, he collaborated with the electronic dance group the Art of Noise on a cover of Prince's Kiss, propelling him back into the limelight. Throughout the '80s and '90s, he explored country and dance-pop genres, earning him a diverse fan base.

In the 21st century, Jones continued to evolve. He delved into alternative dance-pop, and country, and even recorded a collection of gospel and blues classics. His collaboration with artists like Wyclef Jean and participation in The Voice UK showcased his adaptability.

Jones triumphantly returned in 2021, following a hiatus due to personal loss, with the album Surrounded by Time. This album, co-produced by his son Mark Woodward and Evan Johns, had a wide variety of songs, ranging from Bob Dylan covers to a Radiohead-inspired interpretation.

Tom Jones's enduring passion for music and his ability to embrace different styles has solidified his legacy as a music legend. With each new phase of his career, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his powerful voice.