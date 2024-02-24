Why has Scarlet Blake been dubbed 'Cat Killer'? Oxford court finds woman guilty of Jorge Martin Carreno's murder

Scarlet Blake, the 25-year-old who live-streamed the dissection of a cat, reportedly killed Jorge Martin Carreno four months later, on July 25, 2021.

The Sky News reported that the murder investigation into Carreno's murder was launched two years later, when Scarlet Blake’s former partner – Ashlynn Bell – who now lives in the US, told detectives about Blake’s confession of killing Carreno “using a homemade garrote.”

The Oxford Crown Court, where Blake’s trial is being held, heard that Blake had a “fixation with violence” and a “disturbing interest in what it would be like to harm a living creature.”

Blake was born in China and moved to the UK when she was nine. In 2021, when she committed the murders of a family cat and, four months later, a man, the 25-year-old was living in Crotch Crescent, Oxford.

Scarlet Blake put a cat in a blender with True Faith playing in the background

According to the Sky News, Scarlet Blake went out with a crate, placing food in it, to lure in a family cat. Once a cat was caught in the crate, Blake picked it up and took it back home, where she killed it.

Blake had come up with the idea of killing a cat by taking inspiration from a Netflix documentary, titled Don’t F*** With Cats. In the show, Luka Magnotta kills kittens and films the murder while New Order’s True Faith plays in the background.

Scarlet Blake played the same song while live-streaming herself killing and then dissecting the cat, Sky News reported.

In the live stream video, Blake is seen removing the fur and skin of the dead animal, saying:

“Here we go my little friend. Oh boy, you smell like sh*t. I can’t wait to put you through the blender.”

In her trial at the Oxford Crown Court, Blake had pleaded guilty to the charges of criminal damage over killing the cat, blaming Ashlynn Bell for making her do it, the Independent UK reported.

Scarlet Blake said she "made up the details" of killing Carreno

According to Sky News, the CCTV footage of Oxford City Centre shows Jorge Martin Carreno sitting down at the city center in the early hours of July 25, when Scarlet Blake approached him, wearing a face mask and a combat-style hooded jacket. Carreno was found in the River Cherwell at Parson’s Pleasure, 24 hours later.

Blake denied murdering Carreno in the trial, claiming that he had been alive when she left him at the river bank and that she had made up the details of the murder after watching it on the news to please her ex-partner:

“I told Ashlynn I killed that person, I made up the details in a dramatic way. I told her I used a garrote that I made to try to remove the person’s head, but it was more difficult than I would have imagined and then I dumped the body in the river which is what they’re now pulling out.”

Jon Capps, the detective superintendent of Thames Valley Police, shared with Sky News that several aspects of the case were “truly disturbing to see, hear, and deal with.”

“This defendant showed calculated cruelty. The acts Blake has been convicted of are barbaric and chilling. The murder was premeditated with total disregard and disdain for life.”

Jorge Martin Carreno was a 30-year-old Spanish national living in Oxford, working at the BMW factory. Carreno’s body was found face-down in the water at Parson’s Pleasure on July 26, 2021.