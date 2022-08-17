"In relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage" - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by police for incident involving autistic fan

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been issued a caution by the police after an incident involving an autistic Everton fan towards the end of last season.

According to The Star, the Portuguese superstar was furious following his team's 1-0 defeat against the relegation-threatened Toffees at Goodison Park. While leaving the pitch, 14-year-old Jacob Harding attempted to film the Manchester United forward as he walked down the tunnel.

Ronaldo slapped the mobile out of the teenager's hand and was interviewed by police under caution in relation to an alleged assault and criminal damage earlier this month.

The Manchester United forward immediately apologized to Mr. Harding following the incident, with Merseyside police now releasing a statement that reads:

"We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage."

"The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 9. The matter has been dealt with by way of a conditional caution. The matter has now concluded."

It is also understood that Cristiano Ronaldo had to provide compensation to the schoolboy, whose phone was smashed following the ugly incident.

Mother of autistic schoolboy accuses Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo of bruising her son

Once footage had emerged online of the alleged slap, Sarah Kelly revealed the details of what had occurred to the Liverpool Echo. She explained that her young son Jacob was attending his first Everton game and proclaimed in April:

"At full-time, the Man United players started walking off. We were in the Park End so we were right by the tunnel where they came walking past - my son was there videoing them all. He [Jacob] filmed all the United players walking through."

"And then he lowered his phone because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He lowered his phone to see what it was - he didn’t even speak. Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper and smashed the phone out of my son’s hand and carried on walking."

Sarah also shared pictures with the Liverpool Echo, which appeared to show bruising to her son's hand. She added:

"You can see by the bruise that he’s made contact. I just can’t believe I’m talking about it. I was crying, I was shook up, Jacob was in complete shock - he’s autistic and he’s got dyspraxia as well, so he didn’t really digest what was happening until he’s come home now."

"He’s really upset about it and it’s completely put him off going to the game again. This is the first football game he’s been to and this has happened."

