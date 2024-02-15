Why is "SM Treat Renjun Better" trending on X? Fans angered following the NCT member's alleged lack of fixed solo content

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, fans began to express their opinions on NCT Renjun's alleged lack of fixed solo promotions and content. While most of the NCT members have established themselves through solo content, such as debut albums and variety show appearances, many fans stated that Renjun is the only member who lacks a fixed content style.

Given that solo content allows the members to grow individually and promote themselves as artists, fans believe that content that concentrates on the idol alone is an important aspect. While this has been maintained for most of the members belonging to the large-numbered K-pop boy group, NCT, fans pointed out the absence of the same for the Chinese K-pop idol.

This naturally led to speculations that SM Entertainment's alleged xenophobia stands as the cause for the same. Therefore, fans have begun to trend the issue on X to create awareness among fellow netizens. They have also demanded SM Entertainment release solo content for the NCT member to better motivate his promotions as an individual artist.

Fans point out the lack of solo promotions and content for NCT's Renjun, criticizing SM Entertainment for alleged mistreatment

Renjun or Huang Ren-jun is a Chinese singer who debuted with NCT Dream in 2016 and is currently housed under SM Entertainment. As the idol enters 2024, it marks his eighth active year as a K-pop idol. Despite his long-running career under the agency, fans pointed out that he hasn't received appropriate solo promotions or content that lets him establish himself as an individual artist.

The lead vocalist of NCT Dream has not only impressed netizens with his impeccable vocals but has also showcased his entertainment skills through his variety show appearances that he attended alongside his fellow NCT members.

Despite his extensive skillset, fans believe that SM Entertainment hasn't given the idol enough space to fully showcase his talents or promote him based on his solo projects.

While NCT members, if they haven't already made their solo debut, have rolled out solo tracks and other relative projects, Renjun has only released cover songs. These covers are also not officially available on streaming platforms, thereby giving the idol very little space to showcase his vocal skills despite being praised as a vocalist by NCTzens.

Additionally, the idol has never made a solo appearance on a variety show, interview, or other promotional programs. Fans noticed that the idol stands as the only NCT Dream member who doesn't have regular or fixed solo content. While many might argue that it could be due to Renjun's lack of hobbies, some shared that the idol has showcased interest in several extracurricular activities.

Following this, fans took to X and started trending #SMTreatRENJUNBetter. Here are some reactions:

The idol has previously showcased an interest in drawing and sketching while also carrying a professional background in ballet and contemporary dance. Moreover, his extroverted nature and his enthusiastic qualities that enlighten variety shows and programs have also been fan-favorite content.

Therefore, fans argued that SM Entertainment has a large ground to work with to create personalized and regularized solo content for Renjun.

The lack of solo content even in the eighth year of his career has left fans upset and angered. Therefore, they have been trending the issue on X and expressing their issues with SM Entertainment's promotions for the idol.

