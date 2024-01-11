"When and how did it happen": Fans can't stop talking about TXT Hueningkai and NCT Renjun's friendly interaction at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards

On Wednesday, January 10, TXT's Hueningkai and NCT's Renjun were spotted interacting at the recent award ceremony, the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards. During the encore of the ceremony, when all the attending artists were gathered on the stage to wave goodbye to the fans, the artists also greeted each other with a simple smile, handshake, and so on.

When TXT and NCT walked past each other, the members bowed to each other. However, Hueningkai and Renjun were seen sharing a friendly handshake that indicated to many that the two K-pop idols were close to each other. However, given that no previous interactions hinted to fans that the two artists were friends, they were naturally shocked and surprised by their handshake at the award show.

In addition, fans have also been hilariously reacting to the interaction. While NCTzens have been talking about how yet another K-pop idol got added to Renjun's friend list, MOAs were stunned to realize that Hueningkai has friends in the K-pop industry.

Fans cheer as TXT's Hueningkai and NCT's Renjun share a friendly handshake at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards

On January 10, the much-awaited award show, the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards was rolled out at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center. The event which gathered several K-pop idols and Korea-based artists was organized by the trusted music data platform, Circle Chart, and honored those who excelled in performance in the music charts.

While fans love to tune into award shows to watch their favorite artists bag trophies, the next most exciting thing they look forward to is the reveal of friendships and interactions between K-pop idols from different groups. Since events such as award shows and music festivals unveil most of the unexpected friendships, fans were naturally hoping for something similar to unfold in the recent award show.

Sure enough, NCT's Renjun and TXT's Hueningkai had netizens going feral over their sweet interactions during the award show's encore. As several artists crossed paths with each other on stage, they naturally greeted one another, and it was the same with TXT and NCT Dream.

While the other members from both groups bowed, Hueningkai and Renjun just glanced at each other and immediately went into a friendly handshake.

Eagle-eyed fans were immediately able to realize that the two most likely shared a close relationship and were also probably friends. For NCTzens, this wasn't a surprise since Renjun is known for his huge friend circle, especially inside the K-pop industry, such as SEVENTEEN's Jun, Kep1er's Xiaoting, and others.

However, MOAs were thrown off by the interaction and were surprised to see Hueningkai interact with K-pop idols outside his group. The idol is known to have an introverted personality and stated that he rarely talks to or interacts with people in the industry or even outside his group. Therefore, to see him closely interact with a social butterfly like NCT's Renjun, delighted fans.

The TXT member was also spotted closely interacting with AKMU's Chan-hyuk, further exciting fans on the sudden expansion of his friend circle. Regardless, they were happy to have yet another unexpected friendship to add to the long list that keeps growing during award shows and music festivals.