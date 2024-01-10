From BTS’ Jungkook and Stray Kids to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo: Complete list of winners at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards

On Wednesday, January 10, the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards was rolled out at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center. The annual ceremony, which gathered several Korean-based artists, is considered to be one of the most prestigious events in South Korea that honors their successful and thriving music industry.
Preciously known as Gaon Chart Music Awards, the annual award show is presented by the Korea Music Copyright Association. It revolves around honoring the artists based on their commercial performance on the nationally trusted music charts, Circle Charts.
This year's event was hosted by three diverse and young K-pop idols - Super Junior's Leetun, STAYC's Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE's Seok Matthew. The 13th Circle Chart Music Awards naturally grew into a commercial success, with several show-stopping performance and worthy price distributions unfolding during the ceremony.
BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM win big at 13th Circle Chart Music Awards
The 13th Circle Chart Music Awards is a diversely organized award ceremony with several individualised categories to honor artists excelling in different areas of the music industry. Circle Charts is considered to be one of the most respected and trusted music source since its organized directly by Korea Music Content Association and sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Therefore, the annual award ceremony that revolves around artists' performance on the same is one of the most awaited events of the year.
New Artist of the Next Generation
- KISS OF LIFE
- NiZiu
Rookie of the Year
- Global Streaming: BABYMONSTER's Batter Up
- Streaming Unique Listeners: RIIZE's Get A Guitar
- Physical Album: ZEROBASEONE's Youth In The Shade
Genre of the Year
- J-Pop: imase's Night Dancer
- Trot: Lee Chan-won
- Ballad: Parc Jae-jung
Busan Is Good Award
- AKMU
- KyoungSeo
Mubeat Global Choice (Male) - Lim Young-woong
Mubeat Global Choice (Female) - NiziU
VIAJE Global Popularity Award - ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao
World K-pop Star - NCT Dream
Song of the Year in International Pop - Charlie Puth's Dangerously
Social Hot Star of the Year - BLACKPINK
Composer of the Year - 250 (Lee Ho-hyeong) for NewJeans' Ditto and ETA
Lyricist of the Year - Gigi for songs from NewJeans and BTS V's Layover
Retail Album of the Year - SEVENTEEN's FML
KiT Album of the Year - SEVENTEEN
Music Steady Seller of the Year - NewJeans' Hype Boy
Global Streaming
- BTS Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) Explicit Ver.
- BLACKPINK Jisoo's FLOWER
- (G)I-DLE's Queencard
- IVE's I AM
- NewJeans' Super Shy
Streaming Unique Listeners
- (G)I-DLE's Queencard
- aespa's Spicy
- IVE's I AM
- LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
- NewJeans' Ditto
New Icon of the Year
- MAMAMOO Hwasa's I Love My Body
- STAYC's Teddy Bear
V Coloring of the Year - AKMU's Love Lee
Performance Director of the Year - Park So-yeon for LE SSERAFIM
Visual Director of the Year - Kim Hye-soo for LE SSERAFIM
Chorus Performance of the Year - Perrie
Musical Instrument Performer of the Year - Hareem for LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN and more
Artist of the Year (Digital)
- BTS Jungkook's SEVEN (feat. Latto)
- (G)I-DLE's Queencard
- IVE's I AM
- LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
- NewJeans' Ditto
Artist of the Year (Physical Album)
- BTS Jungkook's GOLDEN
- SEVENTEEN's Seventeenth Heaven
- Stray Kids' 5-STAR
- NCT Dream's ISTJ
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Album of the Year (Digital) (Daesang) - NCT Dream's ISTJ
Following the grand win of the artists at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards, fans have been excitedly and enthusiastically congratulating them on the same.