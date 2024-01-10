From BTS’ Jungkook and Stray Kids to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo: Complete list of winners at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards

On Wednesday, January 10, the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards was rolled out at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center. The annual ceremony, which gathered several Korean-based artists, is considered to be one of the most prestigious events in South Korea that honors their successful and thriving music industry.

Preciously known as Gaon Chart Music Awards, the annual award show is presented by the Korea Music Copyright Association. It revolves around honoring the artists based on their commercial performance on the nationally trusted music charts, Circle Charts.

This year's event was hosted by three diverse and young K-pop idols - Super Junior's Leetun, STAYC's Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE's Seok Matthew. The 13th Circle Chart Music Awards naturally grew into a commercial success, with several show-stopping performance and worthy price distributions unfolding during the ceremony.

BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM win big at 13th Circle Chart Music Awards

The 13th Circle Chart Music Awards is a diversely organized award ceremony with several individualised categories to honor artists excelling in different areas of the music industry. Circle Charts is considered to be one of the most respected and trusted music source since its organized directly by Korea Music Content Association and sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Therefore, the annual award ceremony that revolves around artists' performance on the same is one of the most awaited events of the year.

New Artist of the Next Generation

KISS OF LIFE

NiZiu

Rookie of the Year

Global Streaming: BABYMONSTER's Batter Up

Streaming Unique Listeners: RIIZE's Get A Guitar

Physical Album: ZEROBASEONE's Youth In The Shade

Genre of the Year

J-Pop: imase's Night Dancer

Trot: Lee Chan-won

Ballad: Parc Jae-jung

Busan Is Good Award

AKMU

KyoungSeo

Mubeat Global Choice (Male) - Lim Young-woong

Mubeat Global Choice (Female) - NiziU

VIAJE Global Popularity Award - ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao

World K-pop Star - NCT Dream

Song of the Year in International Pop - Charlie Puth's Dangerously

Social Hot Star of the Year - BLACKPINK

Composer of the Year - 250 (Lee Ho-hyeong) for NewJeans' Ditto and ETA

Lyricist of the Year - Gigi for songs from NewJeans and BTS V's Layover

Retail Album of the Year - SEVENTEEN's FML

KiT Album of the Year - SEVENTEEN

Music Steady Seller of the Year - NewJeans' Hype Boy

Global Streaming

BTS Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) Explicit Ver.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's FLOWER

(G)I-DLE's Queencard

IVE's I AM

NewJeans' Super Shy

Streaming Unique Listeners

(G)I-DLE's Queencard

aespa's Spicy

IVE's I AM

LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans' Ditto

New Icon of the Year

MAMAMOO Hwasa's I Love My Body

STAYC's Teddy Bear

V Coloring of the Year - AKMU's Love Lee

Performance Director of the Year - Park So-yeon for LE SSERAFIM

Visual Director of the Year - Kim Hye-soo for LE SSERAFIM

Chorus Performance of the Year - Perrie

Musical Instrument Performer of the Year - Hareem for LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN and more

Artist of the Year (Digital)

BTS Jungkook's SEVEN (feat. Latto)

(G)I-DLE's Queencard

IVE's I AM

LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans' Ditto

Artist of the Year (Physical Album)

BTS Jungkook's GOLDEN

SEVENTEEN's Seventeenth Heaven

Stray Kids' 5-STAR

NCT Dream's ISTJ

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Album of the Year (Digital) (Daesang) - NCT Dream's ISTJ

Following the grand win of the artists at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards, fans have been excitedly and enthusiastically congratulating them on the same.