Why did Spaghetti Works in Des Moines close? Closure after 45 years leaves customers heartbroken 

Des Moines’ The Old Spaghetti Works restaurant has permanently closed. The popular eatery is located in the Court Avenue District. The closure came as a shock to many as they had not hinted about the same in the past. The company employed 50 to 60 people in this specific restaurant. Some staff members have been retained to help with the eatery's closure, while others have had to find other jobs. Lovers of the restaurant have taken to social media to express their sadness over the shut down.

The Old Spaghetti Works is located at 310 Court Ave. The restaurant was initially a hat factory which went on to be converted into the beloved eatery. The franchise is best known for their hot Italian pie, a spicy hot dish served with Italian sausages and pepperoni over penne pasta that is covered with a spicy marinara. The Cajun alfredo, cheese tortellini and their lobster dishes are also favorites among foodies.

On Tuesday, a sign on their front board read:

“Spaghetti Works will be closing its door permanently March 27, 2023. We appreciate the business and the regulars we all have gotten to know over the past 45 years.”

Taj Simmons @TajBSimmons Old Spaghetti Works in downtown Des Moines is apparently closing for good tonight.



When I called the restaurant, the person on the other line said they were shutting down and the employees only found out tonight.



Why did The Old Spaghetti Works close?

Shelly Stokes, the president of the company, revealed that the Court Avenue franchise had survived a lot of changes. However, the pandemic took a drastic toll on their business. The district was also dealing with safety concerns which only added fuel to the fire. Stokes said:

“We’ve been there when the floods came through. We’ve been there through remodels, the Hy-Vee being built… But unfortunately after we got back from COVID we saw the face of Court Avenue change to more of a bar district and there were some safety concerns… I think Des Moines has adopted the attitude that Court Avenue is a dangerous place. And unfortunately for us you don’t bring your family into a dangerous place… There was nothing we could do to come back from that.”

Stokes also revealed that there were potential job applicants for the Court Avenue-based restaurant. However, they never returned due to the perception of the locality being dangerous. She also revealed that while there were no crimes happening inside or outside the eatery, it did occur nearby and created a sense that the place was not safe.

Speaking about the restaurant’s abrupt closure, Stokes stated that they did not want to notify customers about the shutdown because they did not want employees to deal with a demand they could not handle.

She also revealed that they do not plan to replace the restaurant at another locality at this time. However, they are open to the idea.

Netizens react to The Old Spaghetti Works’ closure

Internet users were discouraged and astonished by the announcement. Despite the restaurant seemingly being perceived as dangerous, several devoted customers were saddened by the closure. A few reactions to the shutdown read:

eren yeager hate account; @onwaifuru SPAGHETTI WORKS IS CLOSING????? NOOOOOOOOOOO I LITERALLY NEED IT IN MY LIFE SPAGHETTI WORKS IS CLOSING????? NOOOOOOOOOOO I LITERALLY NEED IT IN MY LIFE 😭😭😭😭😭😭

CycloneHulk @CyGradCyDad Hearing that Spaghetti Works downtown is closing. That’s sad Hearing that Spaghetti Works downtown is closing. That’s sad

Shawntez @smfen @CyGradCyDad My roommate is gonna be absolutely devastated @CyGradCyDad My roommate is gonna be absolutely devastated

abby ♓️ @abblejuiceabby spaghetti works closing just reconfirms the fact i need to gtf outta des moines spaghetti works closing just reconfirms the fact i need to gtf outta des moines

John Pemble @johnpemble Spaghetti Works in Des Moines closing with z e r o notice was not on my 2023 BINGO card. Spaghetti Works in Des Moines closing with z e r o notice was not on my 2023 BINGO card.

✨🎨✨ @__rightmeow Spaghetti works closed I'm crying my eyes out don't txt Spaghetti works closed I'm crying my eyes out don't txt

Patrick W. Hale @thepwhale

Don’t text Just found out Spaghetti Works is closing.Don’t text Just found out Spaghetti Works is closing.Don’t text 😔

kay 🤍 @L1BR4V3NUS good night to everyone except to whoever is closing down spaghetti works good night to everyone except to whoever is closing down spaghetti works

Payton🧚🏽 @payytyy i dont actually know if i will recover from spaghetti works closing. i celebrated by 15th-18th birthdays there with my family and was gifted my first ever car there its so sad :,( i dont actually know if i will recover from spaghetti works closing. i celebrated by 15th-18th birthdays there with my family and was gifted my first ever car there its so sad :,(

Despite the Des Moines franchise being shut down, those in downtown Omaha and Ralston remain open.

