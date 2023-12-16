"Why tf would you say that": Fans outraged as a STAY confesses to Stray Kids' Felix that he's not her 'bias' during a video fan call

On Saturday, December 16, Stray Kids' Felix and other members held an online fan meet, and several videos of the same landed on the internet. While netizens loved much of the interaction between the idol and the fans, they were thrown off by one particular interaction. A fan was seen confessing to the idol that she started to stan Stray Kids because of him and he was her initial bias.

However, she added that her bias had changed to Hyunjin, and the Felix's reaction to the same was heartbreaking for fans to watch. Felix replied saying that he was used to it happening, with his facial expressions looking visibly unpleasant.

As the video started to make the rounds on the internet, several Stays were unhappy with the interaction, stating that the fan's confession was unnecessary. Naturally, heavy criticism was directed towards the OP:

'WE LOVE YOU FELIX' trends on X following netizen's confession to Stray Kids member

While several videos of STAYs showering their love towards the idol and his endless list of talent and skills landed on the internet, they were disappointed to see one STAY making him feel rather uncomfortable.

During the fan call event, one STAY confessed about her bias (favorite member) in Stray Kids.

"I guess I could use this time to say, I'm sorry and apologize, because you were my bias when I first discovered Stray Kids and then Hyunjin stole me. (Laughs) You are still one of my biases but Hyunjin kind of took the lead, so..."

Upon hearing this, Felix not only let out a discomforted expression but continued to say something that left many STAYs heartbroken.

"Oh okay. Well, I mean...I mean, that can happen, so...It's okay, I mean, that's fine. It's just like, basically, you were with me, then you cheated on me, but I'm used to it."

While the fan on the other end laughed it off and said that it's not a good thing to be used to, fans were rather enraged by the whole conversation:

Additionally, fans also pointed out that video fan call events should be best used to talk about the idol and compliment or thank him for his work and accomplishments. Since Felix was left feeling discouraged by the confession, fans also criticized the STAY for laughing about the same.

However, to cheer the idol up fans have been trending various hashtags to shower him with compliments.

Additionally, they've also been calling out the idol's agency, JYP Entertainment, to look out for such unpleasant fan calls and blacklist the people since they add negatively to such events.