Why is The Kid LAROI postponing Australia and New Zealand stadium shows? Details explored as rapper issues apology statement

Australian rapper The Kid LAROI has announced that he will be postponing his tour in Australia and New Zealand due to logistical issues. The First Time Tour, originally scheduled for February 2024, has now been pushed back to October.

Though rescheduled dates have not been confirmed yet, the rapper issued an apology through his Instagram story on 21 December 2023.

The Kid LAROI issues apology (Image via Instagram/@the kidlaroi)

In a statement posted by his official ticketing partner Ticketek, The Kid LAROI further added:

“We tried to make February work but it’s proving to be logistically impossible”. I’m sorry to make you wait a bit longer but we will need to move the tour to October. We’re working on the details including some new additions to the line up and will let you know ASAP.”

The forthcoming tour will support of his debut album, The First Time, which was released on 10 November 2023. Despite being rescheduled, the homecoming tour is still highly anticipated by fans. Sydney-born LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Howard has promised special guest additions to the lineup.

Info about The Kid LAROI's The First Time tour postponement, including refunds

Refund requests are already being processed via the ticketing website and will be issued to the original credit card that was used at the time of purchase.

For fans who already bought tickets, Ticketex also has shared the following information:

"All existing ticketholders will be notified of rescheduled dates once confirmed and need not take action: original purchases will be valid for the rescheduled date without the need for exchange.All ticket holders will be contacted with new show dates in due course."

The tour was scheduled to begin on 2 February 2024 with a show in Melbourne, Australia followed by another date in Aukland, New Zealand. The singer-songwriter would then return to his home country for four further dates beginning with Perth on 9 February. Finally winding down with one last performance on 18 February in the Gold Coast.

More about The Kid LAROI's music and career

Despite the name, The First Time Tour will be the 20-year-old's third tour after his sold-out End Of The World tour in 2022 and Bleed For You tour in 2023. The Kid LAROI performed across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand on his 2022 tour.

While his breakout single Stay from 2021 featuring Justin Beiber made him a household name, the rapper has also collaborated with other A-list artists. On 20 October 2023, he released the highly-anticipated single Too Much with Jungkook from BTS and British rapper Central Cee.

The artist first hit it big in 2020 when his mixtape F*ck Love went to No.1 on the Billboard 200, a full year after its release. Then aged 17, Laroi was the first solo male Australian since Keith Urban to top the list. He also became the youngest Australian solo artist to top the ARIA charts in February 2021 with his mixtape.