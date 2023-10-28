Why has Worcester State University issued shelter-in-place? Details explored as all events are canceled for Saturday

A shocking incident came to light as students at Worcester State University were asked to shelter in place and stay away from windows on Saturday, October 28, as a double shooting took place outside an accommodation area. Soon after this incident, all the university events slated to take place both on and off campus were canceled.

Moreover, Massachusetts State Police also released a statement about this incident and said that one suspect had been taken into custody. Other than this, the state university sent an alert to students about the shooting in which, it was mentioned,

"Shelter In Place is in effect /All buildings. Immediately proceed to a secure location on the interior of the building. Please do not go outdoors and remain away from windows or openings to the outside. Await further instructions. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

Worcester State Uni also shared a tweet in which they wrote that shelter in place is in effect for all the buildings.

What led to the shelter-in-place at Worcester State University on Saturday? Know here

According to police officials, the police were called to the University because there was a double shooting in the area of a parking garage. After this, two victims were taken to UMass Medical Center.

Police stated that the shooting took place because there was an altercation on the campus, and it was not because of an active shooter incident. The DA also said that neither the victims nor the suspected assailants are students of Worcester State University.

Currently, shelter-in-place from the University campus has been lifted, and the DA office has requested the students that if they have any footage of the shooting, they should immediately share it with the officials.

The university also released an update for students in which they said,

"Shelter in place remains, stay indoors. No immediate threat to campus. Please check your email for additional details & info."

Other than the university, a local photographer was also providing information about the shootout. Dylan Azari posted on X,

"BREAKING: Reported shooting outside Wasylean Hall at Worcester State University. The suspect remains at large at this time. The number of victims and their conditions are also currently unknown."

Dylan also mentioned in his post that the suspect of the shootout was found near the yard.

It is also worth noting that the university has canceled all upcoming events like family weekend, homecoming, and other planned events.