"Will never ever step foot in that place again": Uncle Sam Lanes Troy homeless man cruelty video sparks mass outrage 

Recently, a video circulated on the internet where an employee of Uncle Sam Lanes Bowling Alley was seen throwing a bucket full of ice-cold water at a homeless man who entered the arena to save himself from a snowstorm over the weekend. The incident happened in Troy, New York, as reported by CBS.

While the Uncle Sam Lanes worker has been identified as former manager Tom Walsh Jr., the identity of the homeless victim remains unknown. However, as per the news outlet, Troy police are investigating the matter and conducting interviews to learn more about the incident. News 10 reported that Tom was terminated from his job following the incident.

As soon as the footage surfaced online, it triggered a mass outrage, with people calling out Tom Walsh Jr. for his cruelty. In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @donnyskipper’s post on the same:

“This man sent another man to his death, period”: Internet puts Uncle Sam Lanes employee under fire for ill-treating a homeless man

The former manager of Uncle Sam Lanes Bowling Alley in Troy, New York, recently behaved cruelly with a homeless man. The latter sought shelter inside the alley ahead of a snowstorm to keep himself warm. However, the worker, Tom Walsh Jr., asked him to leave.

While the homeless man complied, Tom followed him out, started a countdown, and finally threw a bucket of cold water on him, as evident from the now-viral video.

In the wake of the footage, netizens have united to put Uncle Sam Lanes's employee under fire for his insensitive behavior. Here are some reactions from the comment section of @TinnyEnt’s tweet on the same:

Meanwhile, the owner of the Uncle Sam Lanes Bowling Alley who fired Tom Walsh Jr. told News 10 that they were “disgusted” by the incident. It was also confirmed to CBS by Kevin Walsh, a distant family member and owner of two other businesses in the area, Cohoes Bowling Alley and Green Island Lanes.

As per CBS, Troy law enforcement is investigating the matter and has gained some insights into the background of the unidentified homeless man. The mayor, Carmella Mantello, also got the heat of the matter and said it was unacceptable, as per News 10.

Apart from the mass outrage, others joined in to slam the offender. For instance, another homeless man from Troy who identified himself as Jeremy Ryf told CBS6Albany,

“It’s fearful actually at this point because you don’t know when someone is coming at you and why they are coming at you.”

He added how the video made him scared of his safety as he realized he could find himself in a similar situation.

Likewise, a non-profit helping homeless people called Leaders at Unity House condemned Walsh Jr.’s action. The CEO, David Bach, said he was “shocked” to see the “lack of humanity.”

In contrast, a longtime visitor of Uncle Sam Lanes told the news outlet how Walsh Jr. was a kind and compassionate man who just made a bad decision. He did not wish to be named.

Lorainne Walsh, the owner of Uncle Sam Lanes, issued a public apology on the bowling alley’s official website, saying she and her family did not “condone” such kind of “behavior” and was “deeply sorry for the pain and suffering” caused.