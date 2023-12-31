Who was Erika Mushorn? Tributes pour in as Troy resident's obituary details surface

Erika Mushorn, a resident of Troy, New York, tragically passed away on December 27 at Samaritan Hospital after suffering a cardiac event. The news of her untimely demise at 31 was passed on through an obituary on Legacy.

As Erika’s family, friends, and the Troy community mourn her sudden passing, tributes have surfaced online. Her sister April Marie confirmed her death in a heartbreaking Facebook post on December 29.

April Marie described her late sister as a "one of a kind" person who went through a lot in the short span of her life. She added:

"I hope you all can find ways to celebrate her and keep the memories of her alive."

April also noted funding Erika's funeral and memorial services would be a bit difficult for the family at the time due to the holiday season. Those wishing to help or donate towards the cost of Erika's services were asked to reach out to April and send their contribution through Cash App.

Erika Mushorn as a loving mother, partner, and sister

Erika is survived by her partner Derek Matala, and her five children, Nathan J. Matala, Nina E. Matala, Grace L. Matala, Derek R. Matala Jr., and Dominick A. Matala. Per her Facebook profile details, Erika worked at Hewitt's Garden Centers in Clifton Park, New York before her death.

The 31-year-old previously worked as a custom service manager at Walmart and later served as the Zone Merchandise Supervisor Front End Manager. Erika attended Shenendehowa High School. She also left behind her mother Wendy L. Mushorn, and her two sisters, April and Teresa.

Friends and family mourn the death of Erika Mushorn

Erika's family members and friends are devastated by her sudden death. Several of them took to Facebook to mourn Erika and express their hurt and grief. One of her close friends, Aimee Crounse, whom she had known since childhood made a promise of looking after Erika's children in her absence.

Jo Lyn, one of Erika's coworkers remembered the day she was first introduced to her at Walmart. Lyn described the 31-year-old as someone without whom she felt directionless. She added:

"We told each other we loved each other every conversation. We had deep conversations that I am so thankful for & grateful for bc I know she left knowing how much I loved her, how much I supported her. It didn’t matter what she was doing, I told her that. Whatever she wanted to do. I am always going to be her friend! I will miss all of your Facebook silliness."

Another of Erika's friends, Dolnesha Figueroa remembered her as "real and genuine".

Billy Kelly, a high school friend of Erika Mushorn also expressed his devastation at her death. He wrote:

"I enjoyed those high school days with you. You’re a beautiful person."

Services for Erika Mushorn are to be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Clifton Park's Catricala Funeral Home.