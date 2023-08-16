"Boycott": Resurfaced video of Walmart Pharmacy employee denying man medication sparks outrage online

A Walmart Pharmacy employee recently received backlash online for his behavior towards a man who needed medication. In a resurfaced video from two years ago, a man, later identified as James Murdock was seen arguing with a Walmart Pharmacy employee who allegedly refused to give him his medication as he chose to pay with coins.

The video was initially uploaded on TikTok by @thrist101 in 2021 and it recently went viral again. Twitter users thought that the employee was being unreasonable and "pure evil" by refusing a man medicine.

"That's messed up" - Netizens react as video of Walmart Pharmacy employee denying man medication resurfaces online

The video showcased a man confronting a Walmart employee about not accepting coins as payment for his medication.

"So I can't get my medication because you don't take American money?" the man asked.

He repeatedly asked the employee why he could not take American money, which the establishment gave shoppers as change every day. He exclaimed that the whole situation was "ridiculous" and said:

"I save my a*s up to get money to buy medication and you won't take it. Not everybody is rich you know, not everybody has a credit card."

He explained to the employee that what he was holding was American money, which was taken at every bank and business "except apparently Walmart." He criticized them once again for refusing the money and simply said "bye" and left.

The video was recently re-uploaded to Twitter on August 15 by the popular Twitter handle, @NoCapFights, and currently has 235.9K views. Netizens were sickened by the employee's behavior and called it "messed up" and "heartless."

Some claimed that it was illegal to not accept legal tender, but others responded by stating that there are no federal laws that force private businesses to accept all forms of legal tender.

The same video was re-posted on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit on the same day and amassed over 15.6K upvotes. Redditors were also in agreement that the employee was in the wrong and could not understand why anyone would refuse someone medication.

Some people also gave more context to the video and claimed that the employees were directing the man to exchange his coins for bills at customer service.

Walmart Pharmacy manager apologized to the man for the incident

The video in question can be traced back to the peak of the pandemic in 2021. At the time, in an interview with KPVM 25 TV, the man in the video identified himself as James Murdock.

James stated in the interview that he brought two rolls of quarters and two rolls of dimes to pay $25 for his diabetes pills. However, once he reached the pharmacy in Pahrump, Nevada, the employee said that they could not take coins as they would have to count them and said they required either cash or credit.

James had to then take the help of his brother to pay for the medication. James' brother bought something from the video counter with the coins that were accepted without any fuss and then paid for James' medication.

The Southern District Las Vegas Walmart pharmacy manager called James and apologized for the incident. The manager also confirmed that he had retrained the staff to handle such situations in a better manner.

The man who filmed the video, Devan Burrows also launched a GoFundMe page for James, which has raised $2,830 as of this writing.