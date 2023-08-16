What skin disorder did Darren Kent have? Illness explored as Game of Thrones star dies aged 36

Darren Kent recently passed away on August 11, 2023, at the age of 36. Kent portrayed a goatherd in the famous fantasy series, Game of Thrones. He had many health problems including osteoporosis and arthritis as stated by the New York Post.

He also had a rare skin disorder. Although details on the skin disorder are not available, it was similar to what his character was suffering from in Sunny Boy, as reported by People. But Darren's cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates said that Kent's friends and family members were by his side at the time of death. A Facebook post by the agency states that he was one of the kindest people ever.

Darren Kent was diagnosed with a few health problems

Darren Kent had many health issues over the years. Kent contracted osteoporosis, arthritis, and a rare skin disorder, as mentioned by The Sun. There is no confirmation if the health issues were the reasons behind his death.

Osteoporosis causes the bones to become weak and brittle as stated by Mayo Clinic. It happens when the formation of a new bone cannot adjust itself with the loss of an old bone. It is common in both men and women and can be prevented with medications, a healthy diet, and weight-bearing exercise.

An individual's age, race, family history, and body frame size are a few risk factors involved with osteoporosis. There can be certain complications like bone fractures in the spine or hip resulting from an accident and it also increases the possibility of death.

On the other hand, arthritis can result in swelling and tenderness in the joints, as stated by Mayo Clinic. There is a lineup of symptoms of arthritis such as pain, stiffness, swelling, and redness. Arthritis can result in complications in the hands or arms which leaves a bad impact on their normal functioning.

Darren Kent was cast in various films and TV shows throughout his career

Darren Kent spent his childhood in Essex, Kent, and later finished his graduation from Italia Conti. His first film as an actor was the 2008 supernatural horror, Mirrors.

Game of Thrones was also in his filmography, where he portrayed a goatherd and became a popular face. The goatherd appeared in an episode after his daughter Zalla is burned by Daenerys Targaryen's dragon. He appears in front of Targaryen with his daughter's body in his hand.

Marshal's Law and Les Miserables are among a few projects in which he appeared. The last project where he appeared was the fantasy heist comedy film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was released in March 2023.