Senator John Scott health issues explored as longtime Democratic lawmaker dies aged 69

On August 13, 2023, John Scott, a politician and member of the Democratic Party, died at the age of 69. A cause of death has not been disclosed except that he was at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital at the time. Scott's representative announced the news of his demise.

In a statement, South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus mentioned that Scott was surrounded by his close friends and family members at the time of death.

"As we celebrate his life and mourn his loss, let us honor his memory by embodying his ethos of diligent work, selfless dedication, and a resolute commitment to the betterment of our beloved South Carolina," the statement read.

Politician and businessman Curtis Loftis wrote in a Facebook post that although they were on the "opposite sides of the political aisle," Scott helped Loftis on most occasions. Anderson County SC Democratic Party paid tribute by writing that they honored him with the Living Legend Award last month.

Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, James E. Clyburn, said that John Scott was a "dedicated public servant" for around 30 years and his passion for improving South Carolina will be remembered forever.

John Scott suffered from blood clot issues before he was hospitalized

John Scott had to be taken to the hospital on August 11, 2023, due to some unknown health issue. Fits News stated that he reportedly had a heart problem, as per the sources close to the matter.

He was taken to the cardiovascular unit of the Medical University of South Carolina. Clerk of the South Carolina Senate Jeff Gossett disclosed the news, adding that they do not have further updates on his condition. Gossett further stated that the family currently needs the prayers of the public.

Scott had reportedly suffered from blood clots before being hospitalized. As stated by Cleveland Clinic, blood clots refer to semi-solid or gel-like masses forming in the arteries and veins. Although it controls bleeding, it can also lead to other medical problems.

Blood clots usually consist of platelets and fibrin. It is red due to the red blood cells trapped in fibrin as they flow through the injured area. Certain factors contribute to the diagnosis, including age, pregnancy, obesity, cancer, smoking, etc.

John Scott was elected in 2008 to the state Senate

Born on October 21, 1953, John Scott completed graduation from S.C. State University. He was also the owner of J.L. Scott Realty and C&S Consulting Group. Scott served as a member of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus. He was a part of the state Senate's committees for Banking and Insurance, Education, Finance, Labor, Commerce and Industry, Legislative Oversight, and Medical Affairs.

Scott was elected to the State House in 1990 and served nine terms as a state representative. He was then elected to the state Senate in 2008 for the first of four terms. Starting in 2009, he began serving as the representative of the 19th district of the South Carolina Senate. He also worked at the administration of Governor Dick Riley and the mother of House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford.