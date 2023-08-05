What is the viral 'coin boys' story on Reddit? Netizens encourage trend as penny tale takes the internet by a storm

Teachers beware, the 'coin boys' are real. Of recent, countless momentary social media trends have come and gone, most of them originating from TikTok or even Twitter. However, this time it's Reddit that has started a trend of its own. The coin boys trend, a simple fad where boys flip a coin to make decisions, is making headlines in the social media and real world.

The trend caught the eyes of Redditors from a story posted on the r/teachers subreddit, wherein a Redditor/teacher who has been working in the field for ten years, laments the arrival of the "coin boys", a group of kids who allegedly base their entire personality around flipping quarters.

Where did the "coin boys" trend come from?

The original post about the trend was made on July 28, 2023, by Reddit user u/LuciusDickusMaximus, under the r/teachers subreddit. The post was classified under "Classroom Management and Strategies" and received over 11.6k upvotes. The user claims that in his 10 years of teaching freshmen students, there was always some new "thing" that students made popular in school. The user said:

"The newest thing here is a flock of self-proclaimed “coin boys” who carry a quarter on hand at all times and constantly flip it."

The user went on to state that a lot of boys based their entire personality around flipping a coin. He claims that during an icebreaker session, around four or five kids stated variations of "I live by the coin and die by the coin" as their fact.

The account provided two further instances where boys made entire academic decisions based on a coin flip. In one case, a particular boy decided only to do the first assignment of the year if the coin landed on heads, and luckily for the teacher, it did. However, another boy wasn't quite so lucky as his flip landed on tails, which meant he refused to do the assignment and received a 0 and a call to his home.

The Reddit user hoped that the trend was just a passing fad and would die down quickly:

"I really hope this dies off soon. I haven’t seen anything online about this when I googled it, so I’m guessing it’s just a local friend group thing, unless one of you has some more info…"

Underneath the post, some Redditors gave the teacher some tips to handle the "coin boys" and others were quick to think of ways to discourage the trend before it became a thing in their respective regions.

Internet proclaims full support to the coin boys

Although some people admitted to having done the coin boy hijinks for fun, there is no evidence to suggest that this was an internet thing or a meme before the Reddit post. To the dismay of the teacher, the post blew up and people are now really interested in the whole coin boys concept.

"Dudes rock," wrote Twitter user @EULOGYETERNAL, whose July 29 tweet containing a screenshot of the Reddit thread amassed over 1.8 million views. Underneath his post, Twitter users were quick to appreciate the trend and make a lot of hilarious memes around it. In a rather surprising move, @EULOGYETERNAL hid all the blue check comments underneath his viral tweet.

no country for old crow 𓅃 @dylunsohelo @EULOGYETERNAL the coin boys have formed a union and wish to negotiate a homework contract

Despite the claims, a quick look at u/LuciusDickusMaximus' Reddit profile revealed that the account is not a single person but is a Pakistani Commune Account. The account claims that hundreds of people use it as a burner account. Therefore, it is unknown about the actual person who posted it and if the story is actually valid.