Why is 'women are my favorite guy' trending online? Origin of Planet of the Bass meme explained

TikTok creator Kyle Gordon shared a short preview of a parody song called Planet of the Bass on July 28, 2023. He partnered with another TikTok creator Audrey in the music video and even used pseudo-stage names for themselves. Kyle called himself DJ Crazy Times while naming Audrey Ms. Biljana Electronica to further spoof the monikers used by popstars from the 90s.

He parodied European dance songs from the 1990s through this track. On his TikTok bio, the creator asked viewers to pre-save the song, which will be released on August 15. The lyrics are nonsensical and replete with grammatical errors that appear deliberate to ridicule European dance songs.

Planet of the Bass quickly went viral on other social media platforms, including Twitter and Tumblr. Certain lines in the lyrics stood out and got embedded in netizens' brains, which they also started using as catchphrases. One such line, which is currently trending on Twitter, is:

“Life, it never die. Women are my favorite guy.”

Soon after the music video went viral, memes surrounding the musical duo began flooding. Needless to say, viewers enjoyed the mood of the song to the fullest, and some even said that it was one of the greatest mvs they had seen this year. Moreover, the universally comical effect of the song has been evident from the reactions.

gabriel @openlyhot “women are my favorite guy” has been echoing in my head for the past 24 hours twitter.com/kylegordon101/…

Internet users goes wild at parody song Planet of the Bass

Viewers demanded a full version of the music video from Kyle Gordon once the Planet of the Bass song gets released. Some got amused at how Kyle and Audrey shot the video and danced to it in public places in a carefree manner.

Netizens are delighted with Kyle Gordon and Audrey's new parody song. (Image via TikTok/@kylegordonisgreat)

Netizens are delighted with Kyle Gordon and Audrey's new parody song. (Image via TikTok/@kylegordonisgreat)

Netizens are delighted with Kyle Gordon and Audrey's new parody song. (Image via TikTok/@kylegordonisgreat)

Netizens are delighted with Kyle Gordon and Audrey's new parody song. (Image via TikTok/@kylegordonisgreat)

Netizens are delighted with Kyle Gordon and Audrey's new parody song. (Image via TikTok/@kylegordonisgreat)

Netizens are delighted with Kyle Gordon and Audrey's new parody song. (Image via TikTok/@kylegordonisgreat)

Netizens are delighted with Kyle Gordon and Audrey's new parody song. (Image via TikTok/@kylegordonisgreat)

"Women are my favorite guy" from Planet of the Bass takes over the internet as Twitteratis use it in different contexts

While the statement “women are my favorite guy” does not seem to make much sense, this line has already become a fan-favorite. People are using the catchphrase in different scenarios where it can have varied interpretations. Some users have been using to refer to Jujutsu Kaisen characters or Jung Kook, etc.

Meme creators and digital painting artists have created cartoon versions of Kyle and Audrey's avatars from the music video of Planet of the Bass. Some even drew the duo in the likeness of anime characters.

Mark Harris, a film critic, remarked Planet of the Bass to be an accurate song. He added that he could see himself profiling Kyle Gordon and Audrey’s musical duo when he worked at the magazine Entertainment Weekly in the 90s.

Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC I was at Entertainment Weekly when this would have been a hit, and in 1997 we absolutely would have given these two a full page with a photo shoot and a very short story that tried to get around the fact that they spoke no English. twitter.com/kylegordon101/…

Kyle Gordon shared a new version of the song on his TikTok on August 3, 2023. He wrote in the caption that he flew all the way to Croatia to film the new video. However, he replaced Ms. Biljana Electronica with another woman in the video, which got viewers upset as they claimed that the music video did not hit the same without Biljana.

Though it is unclear as to why the TikTok creator shared another version of the trending parody song Planet of the Bass, fans are hoping that they would get to see Ms. Biljana again in the full version of the music video once the song gets released on August 15.