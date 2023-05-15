"She is a superstar": Wé Ani emerges as fan-favorite in American Idol season 21 episode 18

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 5 contestants heading to Disneyland and performing in front of the judges and a live audience. They performed to iconic Disney numbers to impress viewers and earn their votes to make the Top 3 of the competition.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Wé Ani took to the stage and delivered one of her best performances this season. She quickly emerged as the fan-favorite as viewers thronged Twitter with praises for the singer. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has garnered a lot of attention from viewers and fans over the past few years. Fans have also religiously followed their favorite contestants' journey from their debut year to them making a mark in the music industry.

Season 21 of the competition also saw many aspiring singers and musicians perform in front of the iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Wé Ani performs for a spot in the Top 3 on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the top 5 contestants - Zachariah Smith, Wé Ani, Megan Danielle, William Tongi and Colin Stough head to Disneyland and perform to iconic Disney movie numbers. They hoped to impress the judges and viewers and potentially make it to the grand finale.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney Night, reads:

"Celebrate the magic of Disney as the Top 5 perform Disney classics LIVE and America votes for the Top 3. Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort and Halle Bailey performs."

Wé Ani was the first American Idol contestant to perform tonight. Ahead of her perfroamance, she expressed that it was her first time at Disneyland. She chose to perform Into The Unknown by Frozen II. The singer took the help of the guest mentor for the week, American actress and singer Sofia Carson, who guided her with aspects of her performance.

Wé Ani expressed that the song was about "reclaiming her power." Sofia advised that the contestant honor the song but also make it her own. And she did just that. Her performance recevied immense appluse from the audience as well as the judges. While Lionel called her a "star," Katy complimented her vocals.

Ahead of her second performance this week on American Idol, she was seen enjoying her time at Disneyland with her mother, who had given up her singing career to raise her kids. Wé Ani performed Hannah Montana's hit Disney number The Climb and was accompanied by an orchestra.

She upped her previous performance and the judges complimented her song choice and vocal tones. They noted no fault in her rendition and asked America to vote her into the grand finale.

Fans shower love for Wé Ani on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their love for Wé Ani. The contestant instantly became a fan favorite with many viewers voting for her.

Cory Peter @corypeter Wé Ani is easily the best left on #AmericanIdol . But the country vote on this show is ridiculous, she has an uphill battle. Go vote. Wé Ani is easily the best left on #AmericanIdol. But the country vote on this show is ridiculous, she has an uphill battle. Go vote.

BEEZY @Burke_Franklin_



#AmericanIdol We’Ani the best in the competition and it’s really not even that close We’Ani the best in the competition and it’s really not even that close #AmericanIdol

† marcédes, on twt @SedecraMarcedes



Secondly, I want We Ani to become the soulful star she deserves because that voice should not be hidden. First of all.. I don’t know what’s gotten me into #AmericanIdol this year, but I wonder if they realize that “winning” is not the prize. The real prize is the exposure.Secondly, I want We Ani to become the soulful star she deserves because that voice should not be hidden. First of all.. I don’t know what’s gotten me into #AmericanIdol this year, but I wonder if they realize that “winning” is not the prize. The real prize is the exposure. Secondly, I want We Ani to become the soulful star she deserves because that voice should not be hidden.

Kelli (Detroit 6/10)✨️ @alltooke11 I swear if Wé Ani doesn't make top 3 over one of those steamed milk white boys, I'll rage. #AmericanIdol I swear if Wé Ani doesn't make top 3 over one of those steamed milk white boys, I'll rage. #AmericanIdol

Moto62 @Moto_62_ In the old days, that would be enough to win American Idol. We Ani is incredible!! #AmericanIdol In the old days, that would be enough to win American Idol. We Ani is incredible!! #AmericanIdol

Fans also felt that the contestant should take the title home this season. Check it out.

deprestøn @prstnporter10 There is only 1 acceptable winner for #AmericanIdol and her name is Wé Ani. There is only 1 acceptable winner for #AmericanIdol and her name is Wé Ani.

Jill 🍷💙🐻⚾️💉😷🇺🇲🇺🇦🌻 @red_winer I was going to say Disney Week on #AmericanIdol was my least favorite until We Ani sang. That girl needs to win. I was going to say Disney Week on #AmericanIdol was my least favorite until We Ani sang. That girl needs to win.

Faye @Renekaknowsbest idc the out come that’s My American Idol that girl can sing! 🏾 #AmericanIdol #Disneynight We Aniidc the out come that’s My American Idol that girl can sing! We Ani😍 idc the out come that’s My American Idol that girl can sing!💪🏾 #AmericanIdol #Disneynight https://t.co/bQ8NsKfEKE

ren ミ☆ GOTG VOL 3 SPOILERS @mandorens if wé ani doesnt win american idol im gonna be soooo pissed

if wé ani doesnt win american idol im gonna be soooo pissed https://t.co/JIRQzdpHyz

Season 21 of American Idol has been a very interesting watch so far. With the season finale approaching soon, the remaining finalists will have to prove their mettle to be considered worthy of winning the title. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a never seen before episode on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes