"Job well done": Zachariah Smith's Top 10 performance on American Idol leaves fans in high spirits

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 10 contestants battling it out at the Judge's Song Contest round of the competition. They delivered their best musical skills to impress judges and viewers and earn enough votes to secure their safety.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Zachariah Smith delivered an energetic performance to open the show. He went with Lionel Richie's song suggestion and mesmerized the audience and judges with his energy. Fans applauded his talent and loved the performance. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The show has seen many contestants make their debuts and become some of the most successful artists with sold-out concerts and a massive fan base.

Season 21 of the competition saw the contestants perform in front of the iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Zachariah Smith performs for a spot at the Top 8 on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 10 contestants competing against each other for a brand new challenge. They had to perform a song with suggestions for the same given by the three judges. They could only pick one out of the three and after the performance had to guess which judge chose the song for them.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Judge's Song Contest, reads:

"The Judge’s Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from. America votes for the Top 8 LIVE coast to coast."

Zachariah Smith opened the American Idol episode with his energy and passion. Ahead of his performance, he was given all three judges' song selections for him. The contestant expressed his love for Bon Jovi and went on to perform Wanted Dead or Alive by the American rock band.

He kept his energy levels constant throughout the performance and delivered incredible vocals. Zachariah's delivery was received with thunderous applause from the audience and a standing ovation from all three judges. Although he guessed that Luke picked Bon Jovi, it was ultimately revealed to be Lionel.

American Idol judge Lionel expressed that the contestant kept the attitude in check and on par with what he'd imagined.

Noting that the crowd hadn't screamed this loud for any other contestant other than Iam Tongi, Katy expressed that Zachariah was completely himself throughout the song. Luke also applauded the contestant for the same.

Fans love Zachariah Smith's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their love for Zachariah and his performance. Some felt it was his best performance so far, while others felt he did justice to their favorite Bon Jovi song. Check it out.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 This is an amazing performance by zachariah smith, He is awesome, And dead or alive is one of my favorite songs ever #AmericanIdol This is an amazing performance by zachariah smith, He is awesome, And dead or alive is one of my favorite songs ever #AmericanIdol.

Paul Bacon @PaulBacon30 Wanted: Dead or Alive is a great choice for Zachariah. My favorite Bon Jovi song. He did an excellent job tonight. #AmericanIdol Wanted: Dead or Alive is a great choice for Zachariah. My favorite Bon Jovi song. He did an excellent job tonight. #AmericanIdol

Some fans also complimented his energy and vocal range. Check it out.

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 Well, IF Zachariah was in any danger of not moving on after last night, I think that version of "Dead or Alive" did him a WORLD of good (and I don't think he was really in any danger to begin with) #AmericanIdol Well, IF Zachariah was in any danger of not moving on after last night, I think that version of "Dead or Alive" did him a WORLD of good (and I don't think he was really in any danger to begin with) #AmericanIdol

Paul Onufrey @onufreyonboard Zachariah Smith has got that true classic rock singing style. #AmericanIdol Zachariah Smith has got that true classic rock singing style. #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this time around. As the installment inches closer to the end, the remaining contestants will have to face tougher challenges, testing their musical capabilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

