Who is Zachariah Smith? Meet the Florida native as he participates on American Idol season 21

American Idol is set to return to screens with another magnificent season this Sunday and will feature amazing singers as they compete to become the next best singer in the country.

ABC states about the upcoming season:

"Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series."

American Idol season 21 is set to premiere on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Zachariah Smith ahead of his appearance on American Idol season 21

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Zachariah Smith, a musician, husband, and father from Amory, Mississippi who works at Bill’s Hamburgers.

He has been singing since he was six years old and learned how to play the guitar when he was just eight. In an interview with Monroe Journal, he said that his focus is on being a singer and a performer.

He said:

"I’m mostly focused on my voice and focused on entertaining and being a performer. I think that was the highlight of what started my career."

The singer first thought about auditioning for American Idol at the age of 15 but recognized that he didn’t have enough experience. After waiting a couple of years, he auditioned for the upcoming season in Nashville before the celebrity judges.

In the interview, he further said that now that he’s adjusted to “the adult life” he would really like to follow his dreams. He added:

"I did it because I thought I could have a really good shot of going somewhere with it and coming out with a musical career like I always dreamed of."

As for the audition, he remembered when he entered, there were around 200 to 300 people in the holding room and everyone was singing. This made him think about what a great competition it is and the talent that American Idol showcases.

He further said that even though it's a great experience, watching so many people, “self-doubt” creeps in. He continued:

“Once I stopped listening to the voices inside my head and got on the horse and started running with it, I started having fun in the process. It inspired me to go in there and do my best in the Nashville audition.”

More about the show

American Idol season 21 season premiere will showcase auditions in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville and will feature multiple singers such as Luke Bryan, Megan Danielle, Tyson Venegas, Haven Madison, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Michael Williams, Lucy Love, Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, Jack Nicora, Kya Monee, and Lyric Medeiros.

American Idol season 21 will see Ryan Seacrest as the host once again, who has been hosting the show since 2002 when it was initially released on Fox. Joining him will be Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as judges of the upcoming season.

Tune in on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the season premiere.

