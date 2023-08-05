Nevada Science Center Josh GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $90,000 for family involved in car accident

Nevada Science Center’s co-founder, Joshua Bonde's GoFundMe effort, which was started on June 2, 2023, is now gaining traction after raising over $90,000 over the past 24 hours. Joshua, who is also popularly known as Science Josh, and his family got into a tragic car accident on May 20, which killed his 10-year-old daughter Nola Belle.

Jerma Out Of Control @JermSansContext

(TW Loss of life)

gofundme.com/f/help-bonde-h… For those who missed it live, friend of Jerma, Science Center Josh (from the Archeology stream) and his family suffered a terrible accident and set this up to help the family recover from their loss. Any help would be greatly appreciated(TW Loss of life)

A Reddit user, @u/DarthGrandma shared the GoFundMe link in the @r/jerma985 community on August 4, so that more people could go through the fundraiser page and help the family in their difficult time. The fundraiser, which was organized by Rebecca Virgil on behalf of Joshua's wife Rebecca Humphrey, set its goal at $100,000.

According to multiple reports, the car accident took place on a remote extension of a highway in southern Nevada. Joshua Bonde, and his wife Rebecca “Becky” Hall (also sometimes referred to as Rebecca Humphrey) were in a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck along with their daughters Nola and Keira when they collided with a Chevrolet Trax SUV.

22-year-old Victor Jacuinde-Garcia was driving the SUV with 24-year-old Giovanni Vasquez in the vehicle. They were both from Las Vegas and both passed away in the collision.

Nevada Science Center's Joshua Bonde's GoFundMe shared on the Reddit post. (Image via Reddit/@u/DarthGrandma)

Nevada Science Center's Bonde family suffered severe injuries

On the day of the accident, the family was en route to celebrate the 5th-grade promotion of a family member. As per the GoFundMe note, the couple’s 10-year-old daughter Nola was a cheerleader.

While Josh, Becky, and Keira were taken to Southern Nevada’s University Medical Center by the trauma teams, Nola was rushed to Pahrump’s Desert View Hospital, where the medical team pronounced her dead.

Joshua sustained a broken ankle, and fractured ribs and back, and needed emergency surgery for his abdominal trauma. Keira also underwent surgery to treat her abdominal injuries and she regained consciousness on May 26.

Dr. Simon Jowitt @The_Jow I don’t often share these but some of you might know Josh Bonde or Becky or their family and might want to donate after this tragic accident: gofund.me/4af1a6cd

Becky Hall woke up on May 25 after suffering a broken left foot, a broken sternum, a fused broken back, a weakened neck, as well as a shattered right knee and thighbone. She also required surgery for her intestinal and abdominal trauma.

The fundraiser organizer wrote that the family was suffering from both emotional and physical pain as they were recovering from their numerous injuries as well as the devastating heartbreak of losing their beloved Nola.

Donations started flooding in after the family's GoFundMe page was shared on Reddit. Several donors who personally knew Nevada Science Center's Josh and his family shared their condolences.

Joshua and Becky are researchers at the Nevada Science Center

Joshua Bonde is the director at Carson City's Nevada State Museum while his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Hall works as the director of Northern Nevada's Children’s Museum. Both are paleontologists who conduct research on dinosaur fossils. Joshua found the Nevada Science Center in 2020 along with Becky.

Joshua or Science Josh also appeared as a geologist on YouTuber Jerma’s streaming of “The Wonders of Archaeology”. He provided Jerma with information about the artifacts that the YouTuber was about to procure from the desert.