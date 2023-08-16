"No way this is the same person": Fake Tiffany Gomas AI apology conspiracy emerges 

An apology video of Tiffany Gomas, the American Airlines passenger who went viral for ranting onboard, has surfaced online. On August 14, the official Twitter handle of the marketing executive shared a two-minute 15 seconds video apologizing for the incident that came to the limelight in early July while she was traveling from Texas to Florida.

As she expressed her regret in the video, Gomas said she planned to "use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world." She said that her worst moment was caught on tape "for the whole world to see, multiple times" in the TikTok video of her outburst.

Expand Tweet

"I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."

Tiffany Gomas' video closed with a line of text encouraging viewers to join her in her efforts to promote mental well-being and combat cyberbullying. The statement also included a link to her website, which now just has links to Gomas' social media profiles and the apologetic video.

She did not reveal details in her video on how she planned to promote mental wellness. However, the video raised several eyebrows as users branded it as "fake" and "AI generated" and refused to accept the apology video.

Expand Tweet

Twitter reacts to Tiffany Gomas' apparent fake apology video

After Tiffany Gomas' apparent apology video went viral online, Twitterati was left skeptical. Several users speculated artificial intelligence was behind this video, and pointed out all differences they could spot between the plane and the apology video.

One of the users also pointed out that after running "a traceroute on her website" it was discovered that her internet IP address was most likely ran through a government server.

Expand Tweet

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the apparent fake video of Gomas. (Photo via @lastrealhumans/Twitter)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the apparent fake video of Gomas. (Photo via @matttttt187/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the apparent fake video of Gomas. (Photo via @matttttt187/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the apparent fake video of Gomas. (Photo via @lastrealhumans/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the apparent fake video of Gomas. (Photo via @Tiffany_Gomas/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the apparent fake video of Gomas. (Photo via @Tiffany_Gomas/Twitter)

In the first video that went viral on July 2, Tiffany Gomas could be seen walking down the middle aisle of a plane and screaming. The plane was going from Fort Worth, Texas, to Orlando, Florida.

She said in the video:

"There's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or not believe it, I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now that m*********** back there is not real."

Expand Tweet

When Tiffany Gomas' first TikTok video of her airline outburst became viral, her name was kept a secret. But in an article that ran on August 7, the New York Post revealed her identity as well as information about her residence and line of work. Later, while speaking to the Daily Mail, she revealed that her life had been turned upside down after the New York Post report went viral.

"My life has been blown up. It's frightening. Things go viral, and everything changes."

As of writing, Gomas has not addressed the speculations behind her apology video.