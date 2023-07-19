What did Brandon Donato do? Florida man arrested after posing as teen to exploit 12-year-old girl

On July 15, 2023, 29-year-old Brandon Donato of Cocoa Beach, Florida, was arrested for s*xually exploiting a 12-year-old girl. As per the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the victim informed detectives that Brandon pretended to be a 17-year-old when they met on the Wink mobile app and later connected on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This article contains information pertaining to s*xual exploitation of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Donato is facing multiple charges, including two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a child, showing obscene material to a minor, promoting the s*xual performance of a child, using a computer to solicit a child, traveling to meet after using a computer to solicit a child, and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

How was Brandon Donato arrested?

Volusia Sheriff's Office reported that they were informed about the case on the evening of July 14, 2023, when the victim’s family discovered that she had videos on her phone showing her having physical relations with an unknown man.

According to the press release by Volusia Sheriff's Office, the Volusia County Crime Center analysts utilized Brandon Donato's contact details and social media profiles and identified him as a 29-year-old.

Authorities informed that Brandon and the victim engaged in physical intimacy on two separate occasions over the past week.

Donato's vehicle tag was recognized by license plate readers in Volusia County in the wee hours of June 10, 2023, and June 12, 2023. The sheriff's office mentioned that the dates matched with those days that the victim claimed they met.

The press release by Volusia Sheriff's Office stated that along with the videos, a series of s*xually graphic messages and details of their physical relations were also discovered on the victim's phone by the deputies. The contents of the phone also revealed that Brandon was interested in meeting with the 12-year-old again.

An undercover Volusia Sheriff’s Office detective, under the pretense of the 12-year-old chatting with Brandon Donato scheduled a meet up, which led to his eventual arrest at about 10:15 pm on Saturday.

Volusia County Sheriff encouraged parents to monitor their children's mobile and app activities

Volusia Sheriff's Office reported that Wink is a social networking and friendship app for children aged 13 and above, and is even referred to as "Tinder for teens."

In the press release, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood asked parents to keep a keen eye on their children's devices and the apps they use:

"Today, thanks to the quick work of everyone involved in this case, there’s one less predator out there exploiting the same apps our kids use. Unfortunately there are many more waiting for their own opportunity. Everyone should take the time and make the effort to protect our kids from predators who want to steal their childhood."

Following his arrest, Brandon Donato was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and is held with a bond of $350,000.