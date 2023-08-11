Who is Mike Calta? Radio DJ punches woman in viral video during autograph signing, sparks outrage online

Mike Calta, a Florida-based radio personality, recently became a topic of interest online when his video of harassing a female fan became viral. In the clipping that has surfaced on the internet, Mike Calta is seen sitting face to face with a woman with a few papers in her hand (most likely for autograph signing) and recording him with her smartphone camera, in what seems to be a food joint. He is seen arguing with her and asking her repeatedly:

“How pathetic is your life that you’re gonna fight this fight? My life is not pathetic.”

Then he asks her to turn around and look at the others in the place. At this point, he also asks her to turn her camera and then snatches her phone from her hand to point it in the opposite direction. This is when the woman protests, saying:

“You don’t have permission to take that from me. That’s my property”

Later, the exchange turns more heated, with Calta refusing to give her back her phone and pushing her while shoving the phone in her face and also using cuss words to address her.

As soon as this footage became viral, netizens called him out for harassing a woman and demanded justice for her.

Mike Calta is the host of 102.5 FM station

Hailing from Staten Island, New York, Mike Calta moved to Tampa Bay, Florida, in 1992, when he was in his early 20s. There he began his radio career working as an intern for Top-40 channel 93.3 WFLZ.

However, it was more than a decade later in 2006, when he rose to fame with his exclusive radio show, titled The Cowhead Show. Cowhead was the nickname he went by in the Florida radio community.

Since then, he has been known for his iconic voice and strong work ethic that further helped him rise through the ranks in the radio industry.

Until 2014, The Cowhead Show ran as a fan-favorite, however, he even retired the nickname Cowhead and changed the name of his show to The Mike Calta Show. To this day, it is the number 1 morning radio show that runs on weekdays from 6 am to 7 am, local time.

A netizen reporting Calta's latest assault on a female fan. (Image via Twitter/MiseryLovesClips)

Last year, he also signed a multi-year contract with the Cox Media Group to host 102.5 FM’s now-popular show The Bone, marking three decades of him in the Florida radio scene. He hosts The Bone out of St. Petersburg, Florida, on weekends, in the afternoon.

Earlier in 2023, Mike Calta served as the Grand Marshal of the Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Parade in Ybor City Florida, on March 11.

The award-winning, fan-favorite RJ is known for being a music and sports enthusiast and can be seen at local events and fundraisers. He even runs his own non-profit called the Calta Family Foundation.

The organization supports underprivileged kids/ youths to fulfill their career dreams and conducts several outreach programs throughout the year as a way to give back to the community.

Mike Calta is married to his college sweetheart Amanda, and the couple has two kids.

“Help this victim get the justice she deserves”: Mike Calta gets severe online backlash for his recent interaction with a female fan

As per several Reddit users who were witnesses to the incident of Mike Calta harassing a female fan, it reportedly took place at a Tampa Bay gun store where a radio event was ongoing and Calta was one of the hosts.

In the video that has surfaced online, Calta is seen being approached by a female fan to likely get his autograph. However, when he refused, things went out of hand.

The woman who was recording Mike on her fan was taken aback when he snatched her phone and declined to give it back unless she agreed to leave the premises.

When the woman asks for her phone back stating it was her property and that he had no right to take it away from her, Mike Calta responds that he doesn’t “give a sh*t” and that she did not have permission to record him anymore.

When the woman reaches out to grab back her phone, he asks her to “back away” from him or “I’m gonna kick the sh*t outta you.”

When the woman refuses to leave, he is heard saying “back away from me” repeatedly and then after a point is heard saying:

“B*tch you don’t back away from me, you’re gonna get thrown the f*ck out.”

He is also heard ordering her to go out and wait outside (most likely to get her phone back), at which point the woman further protests, saying:

“Mike Oliviero [Calta’s real name], I want my phone back!”

At this, Mike Calta reacts some more, telling her to “go the f*ck out” and then pushing her, while shoving her phone in her mouth. He is also heard calling her “a dirty c*nt.” In the background, the woman is heard yelling at him.

The footage has triggered severe backlash online. While some want Mike to pay for his actions, others have sought justice for the victim. Here are some of the comments:

Mike Calta is later seen deleting the video of the entire incident from her phone, while she was escorted by his bodyguards outside the place. As a man known for his strong ethics and morals, the incident has come across as shocking for many.

So far, the identity of the woman remains unknown, and no media outlet has been able to get a comment on the incident or the online backlash from Calta.