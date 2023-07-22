“Bit me to the bone”: Raquel Leviss’ mom Laura explains Vanderpump Rules star’s dog drama as Graham reunites with James Kennedy

It has been quite some time since Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss was in the news for her cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval. Tom was in a long-term serious relationship with Ariana Madix when he cheated on her with Raquel. The news of the affair was revealed in March 2023, following which, Ariana broke up with Tom, and is currently dating Daniel Wai.

While the fury and shock surrounding the scandal died down, there's another piece of news about Raquel that is making the headlines. However, this time, it includes her ex-fiancé James Kennedy.

In a recent interview with ET, Raquel Leviss' mother Laura talked about Leviss and James' dog, Graham Cracker. Laura shared how her family took good care of the dog and even sent him to a great rehabilitation facility.

ET also reported that there had been rumors about the family giving the dog away to a shelter but Laura said that the rumors weren't true. She added that Raquel Leviss had put Graham into behavior classes after she broke up with James Kennedy. She said that the dog had to be sent to the classes as he had bitten several people.

"When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before. While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage,” Laura added.

Raquel Leviss' mother Laura's further remarked that she saw two doctors for the wound and they told her that Graham would have to be euthanized. She added that they "absolutely declined" that and looked for the "best rehabilitation center" which was the California Doodle Rescue. This was where he was given a trainer with over 40 years of experience.

“After discussing with Raquel, we made the tough decision to drive Graham on May 20 to California Doodle Rescue so that he wasn’t alone,” Laura added.

She also described how they tried everything to get the dog to behave so someone could adopt him. A woman adopted him but returned him after a while because he bit her. Additionally, Laura acknowledged that they cared for him well throughout all this time.

James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss's ex-fiance, adopted Graham Cracker

Recently, Kennedy shared some pictures of the dog on his Instagram account. James was seen kissing the dog in one picture and with the dog and his girlfriend Ally Lewber in another. The pictures were taken at Lake Tahoe, California and in the caption, James said that he loved the dog and would take care of him forever.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you," the caption read.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy began dating after meeting in 2016. After five years of dating, they decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in May 2021.

However, a few months into the engagement, the couple decided to separate in December 2021. When James spoke about the breakup, he explained the reasons behind the same. He said that while the couple had five wonderful years together, they decided that they have "two different goals" and had decided to call the engagement off. He noted that while the two still "love each other very much," they weren't in love anymore.

"We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love," Kennedy said.

Graham joined the Leviss family back in 2018, as a gift from Raquel Leviss' parents. After the breakup, Graham moved into Leviss' house and lived with her family.

Aside from this, the show, Vanderpump Rules, is currently filming its 11th season and there has been no announcement of a release date. However, interested fans can watch season 10 of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.