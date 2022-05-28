×
BTS Radio - Past & Present: All you need to know about the band’s new show for Apple Music

Promo still from upcoming anthology album Proof (Image via bts.bighitofficial/Instagram)
Modified May 28, 2022
BTS members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — are set to create a new record by announcing their latest collaboration with Apple Music. The band is all set to release a limited radio show on the occasion of their upcoming ninth anniversary, and they will be the first Korean act to release an Apple Music show.

According to a report on ABC News, the band's narrative "shows how the group ultimately achieved fame as global music sensations.” The show's episodes will spotlight the famous band’s journey from before they debuted until now.

Release date and other deets about BTS Radio - Past & Present

Excited to announce our first episode of #BTSRadio goes live at 6am (PT),10pm (KST) on 5/28 only on @applemusic. Stay tuned! 👉 apple.co/BTSRadio https://t.co/g5Qjrt2dgd

The first episode of BTS Radio: Past & Present will air on Apple Music 1 on May 28 at 6 AM (PDT) / 10 PM (KST). The show consists of three episodes, with the finale set to air on June 3, coinciding with the band’s anniversary. BTS debuted on June 3, 2013, with the release of their album 2 Cool 4 Skool, which contained the title track No More Dream. So far, speculations suggest that the show's format will be similar to that of a podcast.

Speaking of the show, leader RM said,

“We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world. Every episode is dedicated to you, and we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.“

The limited radio series, which is set to focus on the legendary band's musical journey, will start by explaining the group’s origins, shedding the spotlight on their musical styles and inspirations in the first episode. The band members will select some of ARMY’s favorite songs from their playlist in the second episode. The last episode will focus on how BTS became a globally appreciated band with fans in all parts of the world.

It must be noted that the show is also set to air in time to promote the release of their anthology album — Proof. This album is set to be released worldwide on June 10. The album producers have revealed the tracklist of all three CDs that are set to be launched. An elaborate strategy for the promotion of the album has been planned.

So far, individual teasers featuring the members have been released, with each clip featuring answers from the members regarding their choice of songs for the anthology. In addition to this, promo stills of the members were also released. In brief, the idea behind this anthology is to express each member’s thoughts on their past, present, and future.

Three new songs will be released, of which For Youth is expected to be one of the few songs set to be made available digitally. The lead single of the album is titled Yet to Come, and promo images for the single have been released.

Preorder for the album began on May 5 at 11 am KST.

