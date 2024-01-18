"Will the real Willy Wonka please stand up?": Hot Houthi pirate dubbed Timhouthi Chalamet banned after sending social media into a frenzy 

In an unexpected collision of social media culture and geopolitical tensions, the story of a young Yemeni man, nicknamed 'Timhouthi Chalamet,' has taken the internet by storm. The man behind the online persona is Rashid Al Haddad, who gained popularity for his videos aboard the hijacked cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea, captured by Houthi militants on November 19.

It is worth noting that Al Haddad's presence on TikTok, where he shared glimpses of his life on the seized vessel, vanished this week, raising questions about whether the platform removed his account or if he took the step himself. Despite the disappearance from TikTok, his Instagram account, which boasts 27,000 followers, remains active as of Wednesday.

Social media users, struck by Al Haddad's resemblance to actor Timothée Chalamet, coined the nickname "Timhouthi Chalamet." Several social media users reacted to his viral video. An internet user even said, 'Will the real Willy Wonka please stand up?"

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from X/@kpghost24)

While Al Haddad's videos garnered significant attention, there is no evidence linking him directly to the hijacking. However, his choice of attire, featuring military clothing and an AK-47 in some posts, has raised eyebrows and sparked debates about the potential glamorization of the Houthi militant group, accused of war crimes and human rights violations.

Social media users react to the viral video of Houthi man

As social media users came across the video of the handsome man, they reacted by saying that the Yemeni man casually posting videos on TikTok while the entire Western imperial core is having a meltdown about their blockade on their ships is the funniest thing of 2024 and they are here for it. While others reacted to the viral video by calling the Yemeni man even prettier than Timothee Chalamet.

Expand Tweet

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@comrademika)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@comrademika)

The timing of Al Haddad's rise to online fame coincides with escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly regarding the Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

Reports suggest that the hijacked Galaxy Leader has become an unexpected tourist attraction, with people reportedly taking selfies on and touring the vessel. This strange turn of events reflects the intersection of social media trends and the real-world consequences of conflict.

Rashid Al Haddad, the young man reacted to the attention that he is getting on social media

In response to the attention he has garnered, Al Haddad took to social media to address his newfound fame. Screenshots shared on his Instagram account show headlines from Newsweek referring to him as the "hot Houthi pirate" and a "God You're Beautiful" sensation. In Arabic, he expressed his reluctance about being viewed solely for his appearance, stating,

"I did not talk about beauty or anything else, but our issue is Palestine, and this is not the time to talk about beauty."

In one of his posts, Al Haddad emphasized the importance of focusing on the broader issue of Palestine and condemned the Israeli aggression for violating human rights. He urged his followers to join the fight against injustice rather than reducing the discourse to superficial matters