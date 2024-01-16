"He thinks we forgot": Internet reacts to Noah Schnapp’s latest video addressing Israel-Palestine conflict, says his beliefs were "misconstrued"

Noah Schnapp, the actor who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things, has recently spoken out about his alleged support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. In a recent video that went viral, Noah talked about the complicated Israel-Palestine problem and stated that he wanted peace for both parties.

Netizens feel Noah Schnapp has also attempted to undo his previous remarks about Israel's ongoing conflict with Gaza, in response to harsh criticism on social media. He further claimed that his "thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued."

In a video that was uploaded on TikTok on January 15, he also stated that he just wanted to offer his clarifications super briefly and discuss everything that’s currently been going on.

The video and the news was uploaded by X (formerly known as Twitter) users, @_IICONICS_ and others. Once the video went public, people began criticizing Noah for his views. They also went to @PopBase’s comment section to express their opinion regarding the same.

Netizens reacts as Noah Schnapp’s latest video addressing Israel-Palestine conflict circulates on the internet

Noah Schnapp caused a controversy last year when he shared an Instagram story that appeared to support Israel in the continuing conflict.

He didn't say much after the incident until January 15, 2024, when he finally responded to the criticism on TikTok with a video. The video claimed that some of his "thoughts and beliefs" regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict "have been so far misconstrued."

The video was released shortly after Stranger Things resumed filming for its upcoming season. In the same clip, Schnapp declared that all the innocent people should live in safety and harmony.

"I just wanted to come on here super briefly to discuss everything that's been going on online."

In the 107-second video, Noah Schnapp then added,

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”

Following the circulation of the previous video, many social media users claimed that Noah Schnapp allegedly liked a video that made fun of Palestinian victims, and the footage appeared with stickers that said, "Zionism is s*xy." This led to an increase in criticism against the actor.

In fact, many even accused him of using the recent apology video as a publicity gimmick to repair his damaged reputation just before Stranger Things resumes production this week.

Once the recent video and the news went public, he got engangled in another controversy. People took to the comment section of @PopBase’s X post to criticize Noah for this.

Noah Schnapp has been starring in Stranger Things since it premiered in 2016. It was his debut series on Netflix. On the other hand, Noah hasn't released any more videos or posts in response to the criticism he recently received.