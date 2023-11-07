"His empathy is as limited as his acting ability": Noah Schnapp sparks outrage after liking controversial Islamophobic Gaza post

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp is under fire after liking a controversial post on social media allegedly mocking pro-Palestinian supporters and Muslims. The post was uploaded by Instagram user Noa Tishby.

Disclaimer: This article contains disturbing information and visuals concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

On Sunday, Tishby shared a satirical post on her profile with the caption:

"Huge part of our Jewish culture is using humor to deal with trauma. It helps with the pain. Please enjoy these pro-Hamas college students on their journey to normalize a massacre. Sigh."

The clip, which boasts over 80,000 likes, features a fake YouTube channel, Columbia Utisemity News, where the presenters state that everyone is welcome, including LGBTQH, where H stands for Hamas.

The video includes the oblivious presenters interviewing a freedom fighter in Gaza seen in an "oppression chic" outfit hidden in a tunnel under a Gaza hospital who several times states his murderous intent, using terms like "racist fluid," and bringing up the subject of humanitarian aid. Many have criticized the clip for being Islamophobic and anti-LGBTQ.

Netizens were quick to call out Noah Schnapp for liking the post.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/ @nilbognihilist)

Internet users slam Noah Schnapp for liking Instagram post allegedly mocking the Israel-Palestine conflict

As news of Noah Schnapp liking Noa Tishby's post went viral, netizens were quick to criticize the 19-year-old. Here are some comments seen on X:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @LilMamaGoOff)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ValeWolf)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @vvsivs)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Mellowmars92777)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @dianneclynne)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @jaeyoonluv)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Devilish_Pod)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @h0lly_blue)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @barbibeonmywrist)

This is not the first time Noah Schnapp was slammed online for his comments on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. On October 11, 2023, the actor issued a statement referring to the October 7 Hamas attack. He wrote:

"Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: They don’t represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you."

However, he was immediately trolled online for his remarks, with many alleging that he failed to recognize the years of conflict that led to the attack.

In addition to Schnapp, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Justin Beiber were also slammed online for sharing posts in support of Israel, but ironically sharing images showing the destruction of Gaza, which was caused by the Israel Defence Force.

Noah Schnapp had not commented on the recent development at the time of writing this article.